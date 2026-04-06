United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares are up during Monday’s premarket session.

On Friday, the company introduced tiered fare categories to enhance customer options.

Launches Tiered Premium Cabin Fares

United Airlines disclosed a new tiered fare structure that will offer three options in premium cabins for long-haul international, transcontinental U.S., and select Hawaii flights.

The new categories, which include base, standard, and flexible options, are designed to give customers more choice and clarity in their purchasing decisions.

For premium long-haul and select transcontinental and Hawaii routes, the base fare offers the lowest price, the standard tier adds benefits like free seat selection, extra baggage, and change flexibility, while the flexible option is fully refundable and includes all standard perks.

Premium Experience Expands Across Cabins

Last month, the company stated that it will take delivery of more than 250 new aircraft by April 2028, marking the largest two-year fleet expansion by any airline.

The company also disclosed the extension of widebody-style amenities to narrowbody aircraft. United said the investments are designed to attract high-value customers and strengthen brand loyalty.

United Airlines at $93.51; Below 100-Day, 200-Day SMA

At $93.51, the stock is trading 12.5% below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA), suggesting a bearish intermediate trend. Additionally, it is 9.8% below its 200-day SMA, indicating that the longer-term trend may also be under pressure.

The stock has shown a strong 12-month performance, up 56.90%, reflecting significant recovery and growth over the past year. This upward trajectory positions the stock near its 52-week high of $119.21, suggesting strong demand and potential bullish sentiment among investors.

Key Resistance : $98.00 — A level where selling pressure may increase.

: $98.00 — A level where selling pressure may increase. Key Support: $84.50 — A potential floor where buying interest could emerge.

United Airlines Earnings April 21; EPS Seen $1.15

United Airlines is slated to provide its next financial update on April 21, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.15 (Up from 91 cents)

: $1.15 (Up from 91 cents) Revenue Estimate : $14.26 Billion (Up from $13.21 Billion)

: $14.26 Billion (Up from $13.21 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 9.0x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $127.94. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $135.00) (March 23)

: Buy (Raises Target to $135.00) (March 23) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $132.00) (March 20)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $132.00) (March 20) UBS: Buy (Lowers Target to $134.00) (March 16)

United Airlines Edge: Value 86.45; Growth 95.59

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for United Airlines, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 86.45 — Indicates strong value relative to peers.

: 86.45 — Indicates strong value relative to peers. Growth Rank : 95.59 — Suggests robust growth potential.

: 95.59 — Suggests robust growth potential. Momentum Rank: 65.17 — Indicates moderate momentum in price action.

The Verdict: United Airlines’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, suggesting strong potential for continued upward movement in the stock price.

United Airlines ETF Weights: AIRL 5.42%; FTXR 7.11%

Significance: Because UAL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

UAL Stock Price Activity: United Airlines shares were up 1.41% at $93.51 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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