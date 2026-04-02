What's Going On With Costco Stock Thursday?

With major indexes modestly lower and the discretionary sector under pressure, investors rotated into steadier, cash-flow-driven names—helping Costco stand out as buyers prioritized resilience over higher-beta exposure.
The Nasdaq is down 0.19% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.11%, and Costco’s relative strength stands out against the sector’s -1.2% drop.
Market breadth is still constructive (7 sectors advancing, 4 declining; 1.8 advance/decline ratio), which can support selective buying even when the major indexes are slightly red.
Technical Analysis
At $1007.70, Costco is trading 1.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests short-term trend support is still intact. It’s also 6.7% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend remains tilted upward.
The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum indicator, is bullish, with the MACD at 0.8710 above the 0.3347 signal line, suggesting improving upside pressure compared with recent weeks.
In March, the golden cross (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA) reinforced the longer-term uptrend after the death cross in August flagged the prior downshift.
- Key Resistance: $1013.00 — a level where recent rallies have tended to stall.
- Key Support: $960.50 — an area where buyers have recently shown up.
Sector Performance
Costco is outperforming its Consumer Discretionary peer group today, rising while the sector is down -1.21%, a gap of about 2.32 percentage points.
That’s notable because Consumer Discretionary ranks 11 out of 11 sectors (the weakest performer), so relative strength here is more meaningful than on a strong sector day.
The sector’s recent trend has also been a headwind, with Consumer Discretionary down -5.21% over the past 30 days and down -8.40% over the past 90 days.
Costco’s ability to trade green while the group is under pressure suggests investors are treating it more like a “staples-adjacent” retailer than a typical discretionary name.
Earnings & Analyst Outlook
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 28, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: $4.90 (Up from $4.28 YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $68.61 Billion (Up from $63.20 Billion YoY)
- Valuation: P/E of 51.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $1064.29. Recent analyst moves include:
- Telsey Advisory Group: Outperform (Maintains Target to $1125.00) (March 31)
- JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $1060.00) (March 6)
- BMO Capital: Outperform (Raises Target to $1315.00) (March 6)
Benzinga Edge Rankings
Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Costco Wholesale, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:
The Verdict: Costco Wholesale’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-led profile with supportive momentum and solid growth characteristics. The main trade-off is valuation, where the score suggests investors are paying up for stability.
Top ETF Exposure
Significance: Because COST carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.
COST Stock Price Activity: Costco Wholesale shares were up 1.15% at $1008.00 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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