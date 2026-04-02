Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Costco logo on building
April 2, 2026 1:35 PM 3 min read

What's Going On With Costco Stock Thursday?

With major indexes modestly lower and the discretionary sector under pressure, investors rotated into steadier, cash-flow-driven names—helping Costco stand out as buyers prioritized resilience over higher-beta exposure.

The Nasdaq is down 0.19% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.11%, and Costco’s relative strength stands out against the sector’s -1.2% drop.

Market breadth is still constructive (7 sectors advancing, 4 declining; 1.8 advance/decline ratio), which can support selective buying even when the major indexes are slightly red.

Technical Analysis

At $1007.70, Costco is trading 1.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests short-term trend support is still intact. It’s also 6.7% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend remains tilted upward.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum indicator, is bullish, with the MACD at 0.8710 above the 0.3347 signal line, suggesting improving upside pressure compared with recent weeks.

In March, the golden cross (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA) reinforced the longer-term uptrend after the death cross in August flagged the prior downshift.

  • Key Resistance: $1013.00 — a level where recent rallies have tended to stall.
  • Key Support: $960.50 — an area where buyers have recently shown up.

Sector Performance

Costco is outperforming its Consumer Discretionary peer group today, rising while the sector is down -1.21%, a gap of about 2.32 percentage points.

That’s notable because Consumer Discretionary ranks 11 out of 11 sectors (the weakest performer), so relative strength here is more meaningful than on a strong sector day.

The sector’s recent trend has also been a headwind, with Consumer Discretionary down -5.21% over the past 30 days and down -8.40% over the past 90 days.

Costco’s ability to trade green while the group is under pressure suggests investors are treating it more like a “staples-adjacent” retailer than a typical discretionary name.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 28, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: $4.90 (Up from $4.28 YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $68.61 Billion (Up from $63.20 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 51.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $1064.29. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Telsey Advisory Group: Outperform (Maintains Target to $1125.00) (March 31)
  • JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $1060.00) (March 6)
  • BMO Capital: Outperform (Raises Target to $1315.00) (March 6)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Costco Wholesale, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Costco Wholesale’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-led profile with supportive momentum and solid growth characteristics. The main trade-off is valuation, where the score suggests investors are paying up for stability.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because COST carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

COST Stock Price Activity: Costco Wholesale shares were up 1.15% at $1008.00 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by bluestork via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved