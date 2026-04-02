What's Going On With Huntington Ingalls Stock Thursday?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) shares are trading lower during Thursday’s premarket session.

On Wednesday, the firm revealed the launch of the future USS George M. Neal (DDG 131) by the Ingalls Shipbuilding division.

This milestone reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing U.S. naval capabilities and is a testament to the hard work of its shipbuilders, as noted in a recent announcement detailing the event marking a major construction milestone.

The USS George M. Neal, a Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, was launched on April 1, 2026, and represents a significant advancement in surface combatant technology, featuring state-of-the-art radar and combat systems.

Following this launch, the ship will undergo outfitting and testing phases in preparation for sea trials, further solidifying Huntington Ingalls’ position as a leader in military shipbuilding.

Technical Analysis

At $398.01, Huntington Ingalls Industries is trading 5.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $407.27, indicating short-term weakness. The stock is also 7.4% below its 50-day SMA of $416.76, which suggests a bearish trend in the intermediate term.

The relative strength index (RSI) currently sits at 43.58, indicating neutral momentum, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a bearish trend with a MACD of -10.0694, below the signal line of -6.3211. This suggests that selling pressure may be present.

Key Resistance : $433.50 — A level where upward momentum may stall.

: $433.50 — A level where upward momentum may stall. Key Support: $351.50 — A level where buying interest could emerge.

Huntington Ingalls has seen a remarkable 12-month return of 91.93%, reflecting strong performance over the past year. Currently, the stock is positioned well above its 200-day SMA of $323.98, which indicates a robust long-term trend.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Huntington Ingalls Industries is slated to provide its next financial update on April 30, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $3.73 (Down from $3.79)

: $3.73 (Down from $3.79) Revenue Estimate : $3.00 billion (Up from $2.73 billion)

: $3.00 billion (Up from $2.73 billion) Valuation: P/E of 25.6x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $315.56. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $400.00) (April 1)

: Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $400.00) (April 1) TD Cowen : Buy (Raises Target to $460.00) (March 6)

: Buy (Raises Target to $460.00) (March 6) B of A Securities: Upgraded to Neutral (Raises Target to $400.00) (Feb. 12)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Huntington Ingalls Industries, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 55.89 — Indicates moderate valuation relative to peers.

: 55.89 — Indicates moderate valuation relative to peers. Growth : 95.3 — Suggests strong growth potential.

: 95.3 — Suggests strong growth potential. Quality : 82.32 — Reflects a solid balance sheet and operational efficiency.

: 82.32 — Reflects a solid balance sheet and operational efficiency. Momentum: 91.72 — Indicates strong recent performance trends.

The Verdict: Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with strong momentum, suggesting that the company is well-positioned for continued success in the defense sector.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because HII carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

HII Price Action: Huntington Ingalls Indus shares were down 4.61% at $375.20 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock