Investing in V-8 Production

GM says it plans to invest over $150 million into its Saginaw Metal Casting Operations. The movie supports sixth-generation V-8 engine blocks and heads used in full-size pickup trucks, with the start of production targeted for 2027.

The company also framed the move as a continuation of its roughly $5.5 billion of investments made in 2025, and said the Saginaw site employs more than 300 workers across three shifts.

Strong Q1 Sales

On Wednesday, the company reported strong U.S. quarterly sales, driven by robust demand for trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles.

U.S. sales rose 17% in the first quarter, with double-digit gains across all four brands. The company said it led the industry in total, retail, and fleet sales.

Also, EV sales jumped 94% for the quarter, and it expects to be the No. 2 EV seller in the U.S.

By brands, most of them posted first-quarter sales. Chevrolet sales increased 14%, marking the best first quarter since 2019. Moreover, GMC saw the best quarter ever with sales increase of 18%, and Buick witnessed its best first quarter since 2007, with sales up 39%. Also, Cadillac retail sales surged 21%, with EVs up 37% in the quarter.

GM Technical Levels

At $73.76, the stock is trading 1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests near-term momentum is slightly tilted toward sellers; it’s also trading 5.6% below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend has cooled from earlier strength.

Moving average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA (a bearish near-term setup), while the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA after the golden cross in July (July 21, 2025), which is consistent with a longer-term uptrend that hasn’t fully broken.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, shows MACD at -1.1406 versus a signal line at -1.4091, and that “less negative” spread suggests downside pressure has been easing.

Over the last 12 months, GM is up 56.40%, a backward-looking gain that shows the bigger trend has been strong even with the recent pullback. With a 52-week range of $41.60 to $87.62 and a recent swing high on 2026-02-04, the stock is sitting in the upper half of its yearly range, which suggests bulls still have a longer-term base to defend.

Key Resistance : $84.00 — an area where rallies have previously stalled.

: $84.00 — an area where rallies have previously stalled. Key Support: $72.00 — a level where buyers have tended to show up.

GM Q1 Earnings

Following last quarter’s results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on April 28, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $2.61 (Down from $2.78 YoY)

: $2.61 (Down from $2.78 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $43.80 Billion (Down from $44.02 Billion YoY)

: $43.80 Billion (Down from $44.02 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 22.9x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $92.35 (high: $107.00, low: $57.00) across 50 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Lowers Target to $105.00) (March 30)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $105.00) (March 30) Wolfe Research : Upgraded to Outperform (Target $96.00) (March 25)

: Upgraded to Outperform (Target $96.00) (March 25) Benchmark: Buy (Raises Target to $90.00) (Feb. 10)

GM Stock Scorecard

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for General Motors, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: General Motors’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-and-value-leaning profile with more average readings on growth and quality. That mix fits a stock that has delivered a strong 12-month run, but is still sensitive to execution and cycle expectations into the next earnings window.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because GM carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

GM Stock Price Activity

GM Stock Price Activity: General Motors shares were down 1.71% at $73.76 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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