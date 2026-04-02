The French energy giant is forming a $2.2 billion, 50/50 joint venture with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar), combining their onshore renewable portfolios across nine countries.

Deal Details

The joint venture will target a combined 3 gigawatts (GW) of operational capacity and an additional 6 GW in advanced development, with projects expected to come online by 2030.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market, the platform will be staffed by roughly 200 employees drawn from both companies.

Once finalized, the JV will act as the exclusive vehicle for developing, building and operating onshore solar, wind and battery storage assets across Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Uzbekistan.

Energy Shock Warning

The announcement comes as the International Energy Agency warns of escalating risks in global energy markets.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the world has already lost an estimated 12 million barrels per day of oil supply — exceeding the combined impact of the 1973 Arab oil embargo and the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

“The next month, April, will be much worse than March,” Birol said.

Rising geopolitical tensions tied to the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict have added fresh risk premiums to oil markets, providing a tailwind for energy stocks including TotalEnergies.

Technical Analysis

At $89.79, TotalEnergies is trading 6.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests buyers still control the near-term trend. It’s also trading 26.7% above its 100-day SMA, a sign the intermediate uptrend remains intact.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Following last quarter’s results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on April 29, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.92 (Up from $1.83 YoY)

: $1.92 (Up from $1.83 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $44.68 Billion (Down from $52.25 Billion YoY)

: $44.68 Billion (Down from $52.25 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 15.5x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $70.72. Recent analyst moves include:

Piper Sandler : Neutral (Raises Target to $92.00) (March 12)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $92.00) (March 12) JP Morgan : Upgraded to Overweight (March 2)

: Upgraded to Overweight (March 2) Freedom Broker: Downgraded to Sell (Maintains Target to $73.00) (Feb. 13)

TTE Price Action: TotalEnergies shares were up 2.52% at $92.04 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $93.29, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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