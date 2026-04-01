Elon Musk, Walmart Heirs See Q1 Wealth Gains: Bezos, Ellison, Zuckerberg & Others Hit By Stock Losses

Top 10 Richest Billionaires Q1 Scorecard

With Magnificent Seven stocks and the overall stock market facing heightened volatility and geopolitical concerns in the first quarter, the net worth of many billionaires around the world has declined.

Here's the current top 10 richest, ranked by Bloomberg, with their net worth at the end of the first quarter and their gain or loss since the end of 2025.

Of the top 10, only three have added to their net worths in 2026. The overall top 10 are worth a combined $2.34 trillion. The 10 combined billionaires have lost $170.3 billion since the start of 2026.

Looking further down the Bloomberg billionaires index, only eight of the top 25 richest people have added to their net worths in 2026, and three of those figures are Waltons.

The Q1 Gainers

Musk remains the richest person in the world and his net worth is set to get a major boost this year. The SpaceX IPO could put Musk's net worth over the $1 trillion mark and make Musk the first trillionaire.

Bloomberg values Musk's SpaceX ownership significantly lower than the $1.75 trillion valuation being reported for the IPO.

The Q1 Losers

The rest of the top 10 suffered net wealth losses in the first quarter. The majority of the list is impacted by stocks in the Magnificent Seven.

These billionaires are closely tied to the stock prices of these companies they founded or serve as executives of.

Larry Ellison's wealth is closely tied to Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) , a stock that was down over 25% in the first quarter.

Arnault saw his wealth decline the most of anyone on the list, which comes with LVMH (OTC:LVMUY) shares down 27.7% year-to-date in 2026 as of Wednesday.

A rebound in the Magnificent Seven stocks and other shares of companies that impact the richest people will need to happen in the rest of 2026 to see the top 10 post strong gains, aside from Musk.

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