AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Tuesday disclosed that it has signed a deal worth $2 billion to upgrade the emergency cellular network.

Details

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration disclosed that Secretary Howard Lutnick has collaborated with AT&T to support public safety through the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network (NPSBN) contract.

As part of the deal, AT&T will reduce costs for FirstNet by around $1 billion, freeing funds for further investment in the NPSBN and supporting the accelerated deployment of the Dedicated Public Safety 5G Core.

In addition, AT&T will invest roughly $1 billion in network and coverage improvements, guided by public safety users and the FirstNet Authority Board, to ensure these enhancements directly address the mission-critical needs of first responders.

Wes Anderson, President of Public Sector, AT&T, said, “Nearly a decade ago, when public safety and Congress asked for a partner to build the dedicated communications platform that first responders require, we were the only nationwide carrier willing to raise our hand and commit to a 25-year contract to build it.”

“Today’s announcement illustrates once again, as with prior modifications, our continued commitment to invest in public safety communications. Our dedication to supporting public safety’s vital mission remains unmatched, and we look forward to our continued work with the Department, NTIA, the FirstNet Authority and the public safety community in advancing it.”

AT&T Launches OneConnect Single-Bill Plan

On Tuesday, the company launched AT&T OneConnect, a new subscription service designed to simplify connectivity for customers.

AT&T OneConnect offers a single subscription that covers both wireless and home internet services, allowing customers to manage their connectivity needs under one flat monthly price.

This initiative is expected to enhance customer satisfaction and retention, as 72% of users prefer a single bill for all connectivity services.

Technical Analysis

AT&T is trading 2.4% above its 20-day SMA and 11.1% above its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate uptrend intact even with premarket softness.

Shares are up 1.79% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, with price now pressing into the upper end of the $22.95 to $29.79 range.

The RSI is at 62.28, which sits in neutral territory but closer to the "getting stretched" zone than "washed out." MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 0.4159 above the signal line at 0.3714, and the positive 0.0445 histogram suggests upside momentum is still present.

The combination of neutral RSI (62.28) and bullish MACD (0.4159 vs. 0.3714) suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $29.00

: $29.00 Key Support: $27.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Following last quarter’s results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on April 22, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 55 cents (Up from 51 cents YoY)

: 55 cents (Up from 51 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $31.23 Billion (Up from $30.63 Billion YoY)

: $31.23 Billion (Up from $30.63 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 9.5x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $30.52. Recent analyst moves include:

Keybanc : Overweight (Raises Target to $36.00) (Mar. 25)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $36.00) (Mar. 25) Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $31.50) (Mar. 23)

: Buy (Raises Target to $31.50) (Mar. 23) Scotiabank: Sector Perform (Raises Target to $31.00) (Mar. 9)

T Price Action: AT&T shares were down 0.14% at $28.95 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Jason Taylor AG via Shutterstock