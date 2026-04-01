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Coca Cola Delivery Truck
April 1, 2026 6:44 AM 3 min read

Coca-Cola To Invest $1 Billion In South Africa Through 2030

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday disclosed a significant investment in South Africa.

According to a media report, the Coca-Cola system is planning a long-term investment push in South Africa, signaling confidence in demand and distribution growth.

Details

The Coca-Cola system in South Africa announced a planned investment of 17.6 billion South African rand (about $1 billion) through 2030.

The South African unit of the company comprises Coca-Cola, its authorized bottlers, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, and Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages.

The company plans to expand production capacity, strengthen distribution, and accelerate innovation across the system’s value chain.

A Steward Redqueen socio-economic impact study cited in the report says the Coca-Cola system contributed 51.2 billion rand in value-added economic activity in 2024 and supported over 87,000 jobs across South Africa.

Sunil Gupta, CEO, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, said, “South Africa remains one of our most strategic markets in Africa—the beginning of a legacy that dates back to Coca-Cola’s first entry on the continent in 1928. These findings reaffirm the Coca-Cola system’s role as a key driver of shared value and sustainable growth within the South African economy.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Coca-Cola HBC’s deal to acquire a controlling stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

Technical Analysis

KO is trading 0.4% below its 20-day SMA and 3.4% above its 100-day SMA, a “short-term pause inside a longer-term uptrend” look. Shares are up 5.82% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows within the $65.35 to $82.00 range.

RSI is at 47.70, which sits in neutral territory and suggests neither overbought nor oversold conditions right now. MACD is at -0.5340, below its signal line at -0.4135, which keeps bearish pressure in place until the lines converge and flip.

The combination of neutral RSI (47.70) and bearish MACD (-0.5340 vs. -0.4135) suggests mixed momentum.

  • Key Resistance: $78.50
  • Key Support: $69.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 28, 2026 (confirmed) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: 81 cents (Up from 73 cents YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $12.29 Billion (Up from $11.10 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 25.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $82.81. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Deutsche Bank: Buy (Raises Target to $86.00) (Mar. 30)
  • Jefferies: Buy (Raises Target to $90.00) (Mar. 16)
  • Barclays: Overweight (Raises Target to $70.00) (Feb. 12)

Top ETF Exposure

  • State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLP): 6.22% Weight
  • Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSE:VDC): 8.35% Weight

KO Stock Price Activity: Coca-Cola shares were up 0.20% at $76.20 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock 

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