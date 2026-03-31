Warren Buffett, Bill Gates Friendship On Hold After Epstein Files: 'Until It Gets Cleared Up'

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are two of the richest people in the world. They have been friends for more than 30 years, with a shared love of philanthropy.

The duo has not spoken to each other recently due to the fallout from the Epstein Files, Buffett said in his first public comments since the files were released.

Buffett Puts Friendship With Gates on Hold

Buffett shared details on what he's doing in retirement, what he thinks of the volatile stock markets and more.

The legendary investor also revealed to CNBC's Becky Quick that he hasn't spoken to his friend Gates in recent months.

"I haven't talked to him at all since the whole thing was unveiled," Buffett said of the Epstein Files.

The Epstein Files, which refers to documents, testimony and pictures from the life of Jeffrey Epstein, have put many high-profile individuals into the spotlight, including Gates.

"I don't want to be in a position where I know things … to be called as a witness."

Buffett highlighted the philanthropic efforts he shared with Gates during the interview, which included creating The Giving Pledge with Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, an effort to get the richest people in the world to donate their fortunes away to philanthropy.

Over $43 billion has been donated by Buffett to the Gates Foundation, the organization founded by Gates and his now ex-wife, French-Gates. Berkshire Hathaway stock remains a core holding for the fund.

"I think until it gets cleared up, it doesn't make sense to do a lot of talking."

Gates has admitted to being associated with Epstein, with the former Microsoft CEO apologizing to Gates Foundation staff earlier this year for his connection to the figure.

The former Microsoft CEO has been invited to testify before the House Oversight Committee about Epstein. An appearance has not been scheduled. A spokesperson for Gates said the billionaire looks forward to testifying and that he never participated in illegal conduct related to Epstein.

Buffett on Jeffrey Epstein

There aren't many interviews where Buffett talks about Epstein, but questions about his falling out with Gates after the release of the files got the legendary investor talking.

"It is astounding to me that anyone could be that successful as a con man," Buffett said of Epstein.

Buffett said that Epstein "figured out" the weaknesses of men, like sex and not paying taxes.

"That guy must have been the con man of all time. He had a way of conning everybody."

Buffett acknowledged Gates never invited him to meet Epstein, something he's thankful that never happened.

Photo Courtesy: Alexandros Michailidis