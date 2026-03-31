Warren Buffett Is Retired, But Still Going To The Office Daily

Buffett Still in Office Daily

In an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick on Tuesday, Buffett announced the return of his charity lunch auction and shared what he's been up to since retiring as CEO of the conglomerate he led for decades.

Turns out, he's still involved in investment decisions at the company and he goes to the office daily.

Buffett told Quick he watches the market daily and gives input on trades. Part of his routine includes calling Berkshire's Director of Financial Assets Mark Millard before the opening bell to talk about the latest news.

While Buffett helps give input on trades, the 95-year-old retiree is careful not to step on the toes of new CEO Greg Abel.

"I won't make any [investments] that Greg thinks are wrong … Greg gets the sheet every day."

Buffett shared that he helped Berkshire make a "tiny purchase" when asked about new investments, but didn't share what the buy was. Berkshire's first-quarter 13F will come out in mid-May and could reveal that purchase.

The investor also shared that Berkshire has bought $17 billion in U.S. Treasury bills over the past week. The company ended 2025 with $370 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with some of that capital held in Treasury bills.

What's Next for Berkshire Hathaway

In his first annual shareholder letter, Abel shared that the company has several core holdings, naming four of the top 10 holdings. This could mean that the new CEO sees changes being made to some of the other top holdings.

With Buffett still coming to the office and present, it might be harder for Able to make too many changes to positions that the legendary investor owned for decades.

The first 13F filing for Berkshire Hathaway this year, covering the first quarter, could show investors how quickly Abel wants to make immediate and big changes.

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