Blackstone Dumps Spanish Rental Portfolio In $1.4 Billion Brookfield Deal

The transaction is valued at a net 1.05 billion euros, Reuters reported. The portfolio includes about 5,000 units across 47 buildings in Madrid.

Blackstone said the deal is the largest multifamily transaction in Spain since the 2007–2009 financial crisis, excluding its acquisition of Testa Homes.

Indian Cricket Team Acquisition

Last week, a consortium comprising Blackstone, Bolt Ventures, Aditya Birla Group, and The Times of India Group agreed to acquire the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket franchise for around $1.78 billion.

According to Blackstone, this acquisition aligns with their broader strategy of investing in high-growth sports franchises. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru holds both the IPL and WPL titles simultaneously, a first in the league’s history.

Technical Analysis

Blackstone is trading 2.6% above its 20-day SMA, but it remains 17.9% below its 100-day SMA, which keeps the longer trend pointed down even with the recent bounce. Shares are down 19.27% over the past 12 months and are sitting closer to the 52-week low than the high, with the range running from $101.73 to $190.09.

The RSI is at 44.30, which sits in neutral territory and suggests sellers aren’t exhausted but buyers also haven’t taken control. MACD is improving with the MACD line at -3.9035 above the signal line at -5.0805, and the positive histogram (1.1770) supports the idea that downside momentum is easing.

RSI in the 30–50 range with a bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish, but the stock still needs follow-through to repair the longer-term trend damage that followed the death cross in December.

Key Resistance : $116.00

: $116.00 Key Support: $105.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 16, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.39 (Up from $1.09 YoY)

: $1.39 (Up from $1.09 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $3.45 Billion (Up from $2.76 Billion YoY)

: $3.45 Billion (Up from $2.76 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 28.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $166.20. Recent analyst moves include:

BMO Capital : Outperform (Lowers Target to $126.00) (Mar. 24)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $126.00) (Mar. 24) JP Morgan : Neutral (Lowers Target to $122.00) (Mar. 3)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $122.00) (Mar. 3) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $126.00) (Mar. 2)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Blackstone, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Blackstone’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-and-growth profile that’s currently being held back by very weak momentum. For longer-term investors, that often sets up as a “fundamentals OK, trend not fixed yet” situation—watch whether price can reclaim key resistance to confirm the improving MACD.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because BX carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

BX Price Action: Blackstone shares were up 2.87% at $114.80 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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