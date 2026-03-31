SLB Advances Digital Oilfield Strategy With Azule Energy Deal

• SLB shares are advancing steadily. What’s pushing SLB stock higher?

This news comes as the broader market experienced gains on Monday, with the S&P 500 futures rising 1.1%, indicating a positive sentiment across major indices.

Details

The agreement with Azule Energy will expand the use of SLB’s Delfi digital platform across its operations in Angola. It aims to improve execution reliability and decision-making.

The deal aims to enhance execution consistency across large, mature assets, supporting reliable energy delivery.

This deal builds on two years of Delfi use within Azule's reservoir organization, where the platform has supported reservoir studies, modeling, simulation, and well planning, while enabling enterprise-scale digital integration by linking reservoir workflows with broader operational data over time.

This initiative reflects a significant move towards enterprise-scale digital operations, supported by SLB’s cloud-based capabilities, which are expected to enhance workflow integration and operational efficiency.

In addition, the partnership is set to leverage SLB’s Luanda Performance Center, enabling local deployment of digital solutions that connect various workflows and data.

Early deployments have already shown benefits, with integrated well planning tools such as DrillPlan cutting planning cycles from days to hours and improving automation.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

SLB is slated to provide its next financial update on April 24 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 58 cents (Down from 72 cents)

: 58 cents (Down from 72 cents) Revenue Estimate : $8.79 billion (Up from $8.49 billion)

: $8.79 billion (Up from $8.49 billion) Valuation: P/E of 21.9x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $53.28. Recent analyst moves include:

Bernstein : Outperform (Raises target to $56.10 on March 12)

: Outperform (Raises target to $56.10 on March 12) Goldman Sachs : Buy (Raises target to $60 March 4)

: Buy (Raises target to $60 March 4) Jefferies: Buy (Raises Target to $58 on Feb. 2)

Top ETF Exposure

State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLE): 4.45% Weight

(NYSE:XLE): 4.45% Weight Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSE:RSPG): 4.89% Weight

Significance: Because SLB carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

SLB Stock Price Activity: SLB shares were up 1.70% at $52.41 at publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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