AT&T Aims To Boost Customer Retention With Single Billing

This move aims to address customer frustrations with multiple bills for home internet and wireless services, as the broader market experienced gains on Monday, with the S&P 500 futures rising 1.2%.

AT&T Launches OneConnect Single-Bill Plan

AT&T OneConnect offers a single subscription that covers both wireless and home internet services, allowing customers to manage their connectivity needs under one flat monthly price.

This initiative is expected to enhance customer satisfaction and retention, as 72% of users prefer a single bill for all connectivity services.

The launch of OneConnect is part of AT&T’s strategy to improve its service offerings and maintain its competitive edge in the telecommunications market.

Guidance

AT&T reiterated all full-year 2026 and multi-year financial and operational guidance.

The company reaffirms its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.25 to $2.35 in 2026 (versus an analyst consensus estimate of $2.21) and targets a double-digit three-year CAGR through 2028.

Also, recently, the company committed to over $250 billion to increase U.S. connectivity competitiveness and expand ﬁber and wireless networks.

T Trades 11.2% Above 100-Day SMA

The stock is currently trading 2.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 11.2% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating longer-term strength. Shares have increased 1.77% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 59.85, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is at 0.4077, above its signal line at 0.3608, indicating bullish momentum. The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $29.00

: $29.00 Key Support: $27.00

Communication Services Down 8.41% in 30 Days

AT&T operates within the Communication Services sector, which is currently ranked 11 out of 11 sectors, reflecting its position as the worst-performing sector. The sector has seen a decline of 8.41% over the past 30 days, indicating ongoing challenges despite AT&T’s recent product launch.

AT&T Earnings April 22, 2026; EPS 55c

AT&T Inc. is slated to provide its next financial update on April 22, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 55 cents (Up from 51 cents)

: 55 cents (Up from 51 cents) Revenue Estimate : $31.23 billion (Up from $30.63 billion)

: $31.23 billion (Up from $30.63 billion) Valuation: P/E of 9.5x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $30.52. Recent analyst moves include:

Keybanc : Overweight (Raises Target to $36.00) (Mar. 25)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $36.00) (Mar. 25) Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $31.50) (Mar. 23)

: Buy (Raises Target to $31.50) (Mar. 23) Scotiabank: Sector Perform (Raises Target to $31.00) (Mar. 9)

Benzinga Edge: Growth 84.69, Momentum 67.13

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for AT&T, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 38.52) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 38.52) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Strong (Score: 84.69) — Demonstrating solid growth potential.

: Strong (Score: 84.69) — Demonstrating solid growth potential. Quality : Neutral (Score: 59.16) — Balance sheet remains healthy.

: Neutral (Score: 59.16) — Balance sheet remains healthy. Momentum: Strong (Score: 67.13) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: AT&T’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a balanced scorecard with strong growth and momentum indicators, suggesting potential for future gains while facing challenges in value perception.

XLC Holds T at 4.30% Weight

Significance: Because T carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

T Stock Price Activity: AT&T shares were down 0.47% at $28.64 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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