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Cintas Facility Services Van, Manassas
March 25, 2026 2:21 PM 1 min read

Cintas Delivers Record Margins, Raises Outlook

• Cintas shares are approaching critical lows. Why did CTAS hit a new low?

The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.24, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.230.

Quarterly sales of $2.84 billion, up 8.9% year over year, beat the Street view of $2.821 billion.

Metrics

Organic revenue grew 8.2% Y/Y in the quarter. 

Gross margin was $1.45 billion (+9.8% Y/Y), and margin expanded 40 basis points to an all-time high of 51%.

Operating income rose 8.2% Y/Y to $659.9 million in the quarter, with margins contracting to 23.2% from 23.4% a year ago quarter.

Cintas exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $183.2 million.

UniFirst Acquisition

Cintas expects the transaction to deliver operating cost synergies of about $375 million within four years.

Also, the company projects the acquisition to be accretive to Cintas' earnings per share by the end of the second full year, post-closure. 

Outlook

Cintas sees an adjusted EPS of $4.86-$4.90 versus consensus of $4.88.

The company raises FY2026 sales outlook from $11.150 billion-$11.220 billion to $11.210 billion-$11.240 billion versus street view of $11.205 billion.

CTAS Price Action: Cintas shares were down 0.71% at $176.87 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock 

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