Cintas Delivers Record Margins, Raises Outlook

• Cintas shares are approaching critical lows. Why did CTAS hit a new low?
The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.24, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.230.
Quarterly sales of $2.84 billion, up 8.9% year over year, beat the Street view of $2.821 billion.
Metrics
Organic revenue grew 8.2% Y/Y in the quarter.
Gross margin was $1.45 billion (+9.8% Y/Y), and margin expanded 40 basis points to an all-time high of 51%.
Operating income rose 8.2% Y/Y to $659.9 million in the quarter, with margins contracting to 23.2% from 23.4% a year ago quarter.
Cintas exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $183.2 million.
UniFirst Acquisition
Cintas expects the transaction to deliver operating cost synergies of about $375 million within four years.
Also, the company projects the acquisition to be accretive to Cintas' earnings per share by the end of the second full year, post-closure.
Outlook
Cintas sees an adjusted EPS of $4.86-$4.90 versus consensus of $4.88.
The company raises FY2026 sales outlook from $11.150 billion-$11.220 billion to $11.210 billion-$11.240 billion versus street view of $11.205 billion.
CTAS Price Action: Cintas shares were down 0.71% at $176.87 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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