Robinhood Approves $1.5 Billion Stock Buyback

Stock Buyback

On Tuesday, the company’s board approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $1.5 billion in share buybacks.

This program replaces the previous authorization, incorporating any unused capacity and adding more than $1.1 billion in additional repurchase capacity.

While the program has no set expiration, management expects to execute it over roughly three years starting in the first quarter of 2026.

Also, Robinhood Markets disclosed that it had appointed Shiv Verma as Chief Financial Officer, effective Feb. 6, 2026.

Investments in Stripe, ElevenLabs

Last week, the company announced investments in Stripe and ElevenLabs through its Robinhood Ventures Fund I (NYSE:RVI).

Robinhood Ventures Fund I has invested approximately $14.6 million in Stripe and nearly $20 million in ElevenLabs, reflecting its strategy to support innovative companies in fintech and AI.

February 2026 Operating Data

Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $25.0 billion (up 74% year-over-year), including Robinhood App Notional Trading Volumes of $9.4 billion (down 35% year-over-year). Bitstamp Notional Trading Volumes were $15.6 billion.

Total Platform Assets at the end of February were $314 billion (down 3% from the end of January 2026, up 68% year-over-year).

At the end of the fourth quarter, Robinhood’s cash and equivalents balance totaled $4.3 billion.

Robinhood Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $136.59. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Outperform (Lowers Target to $110.00) (Mar. 13)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $110.00) (Mar. 13) Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Lowers Target to $100.00) (Feb. 17)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $100.00) (Feb. 17) Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $135.00) (Feb. 17)

Price Action: HOOD shares are up 3.47% at $71.48 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.

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