What's Going On With Palantir Shares On Tuesday?

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) shares are trading lower during Tuesday’s premarket session as risk appetite softens across equities and traders lean defensive early.

Nasdaq futures are down 0.22% while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.25%, and Technology is fractionally lower, keeping pressure on high-multiple AI software names.

Palantir stock rallied yesterday following a mix of geopolitical relief and significant military contract news.

The broader market recovered after President Donald Trump signaled a five-day pause on planned U.S. strikes.

Trump described recent discussions with Iranian officials as "very good and productive" via Truth Social. This follows a tense weekend involving an ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Technical Analysis

Palantir is trading 7.2% above its 20-day SMA and 3.6% below its 100-day SMA, signaling short-term strength but a longer-term ceiling still overhead. Shares are up 66.24% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

RSI is at 60.70, which sits in neutral territory and suggests momentum is positive but not stretched. MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 2.3523 above the signal line at 1.1032, keeping the near-term trend biased upward despite the premarket dip.

The combination of neutral RSI (60.70) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $161.50

: $161.50 Key Support: $148.00

Palantir Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 26 cents (Up from 13 cents YoY)

: 26 cents (Up from 13 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.54 Billion (Up from 88 cents Billion YoY)

: $1.54 Billion (Up from 88 cents Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 255.3x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $196.43. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 18)

: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 18) Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (Mar. 16)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (Mar. 16) Rosenblatt: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 3)

Top ETF Exposure

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir Technologies shares were down 0.24% at $160.45 at the last check on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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