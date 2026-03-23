Venture Global Signs Five-Year Vitol LNG Agreement For 1.5 MTPA

This news comes during a mixed market day, adding pressure as broader markets are experiencing gains, with the S&P 500 up 1.6%.

• Venture Global shares are advancing steadily. Why are VG shares climbing?

Details

Venture Global and Vitol have executed a binding agreement for the purchase of approximately 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of U.S. LNG.

It is expected to commence in 2026 and span five years. This agreement is part of Venture Global’s strategy to expand its supply capabilities, as noted by Vitol’s Global Head of LNG Pablo Galante Escobar.

The deal highlights the growing global demand for reliable U.S. LNG, with Venture Global’s CEO Mike Sabel emphasizing the company’s innovative model that allows for diverse energy supply solutions.

This agreement further solidifies Venture Global’s position as a key player in the LNG market, which is critical for economies worldwide.

CP2 LNG Phase 2 Project Financing

This month, Venture Global announced a final investment decision and financial close for its CP2 LNG Phase 2 project.

The company secured an $8.6 billion project financing for the second phase of its CP2 LNG project, marking a significant milestone in its growth strategy.

Earnings Snapshot

In March, Venture Global reported EPS of 41 cents, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 37 cents, while sales of $4.445 billion missed the consensus estimate of $4.516 billion.

For 2026, the company sees adjusted EBITDA guidance of $5.20 billion–$5.80 billion and expects to export 145 to 156 cargos from the Calcasieu Project and 341 to 371 cargos from the Plaquemines Project.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $15.64. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley: Upgrade to Overweight (Raises target to $22 on March 23)

Upgrade to Overweight (Raises target to $22 on March 23) BofA Securities : Buy (Raises target to $16 on March 20)

: Buy (Raises target to $16 on March 20) Scotiabank : Sector Perform (Raises target to $11 on March 17)

: Sector Perform (Raises target to $11 on March 17) RBC Capital: Outperform (Raises target to $14 on March 13)

Technical Analysis

The broader market is experiencing a positive trend today, with major indices such as the Russell 2000 up 2.77% and the Dow Jones gaining 1.95%. However, the Energy sector, where Venture Global operates, is currently the worst-performing sector, down 0.11%, indicating that the stock is underperforming relative to its sector.

The stock is currently trading 28.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 74.8% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating strong short-term and longer-term strength. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased 32.11% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 73.91, indicating that the stock is in overbought territory, while the MACD shows a value of 1.3228, above its signal line at 1.0018, suggesting bullish momentum. The combination of overbought RSI and bullish MACD indicates that the stock may be due for a correction, but the underlying trend remains strong.

Key Resistance : $15.50

: $15.50 Key Support: $14

Top ETF Exposure

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE:XOP): 2.69% Weight

(NYSE:XOP): 2.69% Weight WisdomTree US SmallCap Fund (NYSE:EES): 0.89% Weight

Significance: Because VG carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

VG Stock Price Activity: Venture Global shares were up 1.65% at $16.03 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock