GE Vernova Set For Strong 2026 Gas Power Orders: Analyst

• GE Vernova stock is challenging resistance. Why did GEV hit a new high?

Emerging Trends in Power Equipment

BofA Securities analyst Andrew Obin hosted GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik on March 18 at the BofA Global Industrials Conference in London.

The analyst writes that Strazik anticipates a robust range of gas power equipment orders for the first quarter of 2026.

With projections ranging from 12 to 24 gigawatts, this marks a substantial increase from the eight gigawatts recorded in the first quarter of 2025, adds the analyst.

Accelerates Global Electrification Push

The analyst writes that GE Vernova is not just focusing on traditional power equipment; the company is aggressively expanding its electrification footprint.

With a strategic goal to double its electrification backlog from $30 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025 to $60 billion by the end of the fourth quarter of 2028, GE Vernova is tapping into a lucrative market, adds the analyst.

Obin says this expansion is supported by a $150 billion pipeline of high voltage direct current (HVDC) projects and a $5 billion per year opportunity in synchronous condensers.

Notably, this month, GE Vernova announced a $30 million investment to expand its manufacturing capacity in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy.

The expansion is not just a scale increase; it introduces advanced production lines for dry-type bushings with technologies such as Resin Impregnated Paper (RIP) and Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS), covering up to 245 kV.

This move is part of GE Vernova's broader $11 billion investment plan spanning from 2025 to 2028, emphasizing its commitment to enhancing high-voltage transmission and generation capabilities globally.

Data Centers: The Next Frontier for Electrification

The analyst writes that GE Vernova’s strategy is to increase its content per megawatt in data centers from $0.2-0.3 million.

In 2025, the company secured over $2 billion in electrification orders linked to data centers, encompassing approximately seven to 10 gigawatts of projects, notes the analyst.

Also, Obin says that GE Vernova’s potential hyperscaler order for over 1,000 SSTs in 2027 highlights the critical role of advanced technology in future energy solutions.

GE Vernova, Hitachi Sign MoU for SMR Deployment

Last week, GE Vernova signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Indo‑Pacific Energy Security Ministerial & Business Forum in Tokyo, with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Japan’s METI Minister Ryosei Akazawa in attendance.

Under the agreement, GE Vernova and Hitachi will work through their joint ventures — GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy and Hitachi GE Vernova Nuclear Energy — to identify commercial opportunities for the BWRX‑300 across Southeast Asia.

GEV Price Action: GE Vernova shares are up 4.74% at $893.85 at publication on Monday.