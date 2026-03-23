Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' Smashes Records For Amazon Prime Video

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is sharpening its entertainment strategy by pairing theatrical success with higher monetization on its streaming platform.

Box Office Win Signals Film Strategy Shift

Amazon has scored its first major theatrical hit a decade after entering the movie business, signaling progress in its evolving film strategy.

"Project Hail Mary," starring Ryan Gosling, debuted with about $80.5 million in the U.S. and Canada and another $60.4 million internationally, marking Amazon's biggest opening and the strongest debut for a non-franchise Hollywood film since 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Amazon has shifted its approach over time—from focusing on independent films to releasing big-budget titles online—before adopting a more traditional theatrical model after acquiring MGM in 2022.

The company now releases around 15 films annually in theaters, combining box-office revenue with streaming value for Prime Video.

The studio backed "Project Hail Mary" as a major investment, with a production budget of about $200 million, and secured rights to the project early due to strong industry demand for Andy Weir's work.

Prime Video Price Hike And Industry Trend

Amazon is also raising the price of its ad-free Prime Video option and rebranding it as "Prime Video Ultra".

Starting April 10, the ad-free add-on will cost $4.99 per month, up from $2.99, and will include features such as streaming on up to 5 devices, 4K support, and up to 100 downloads.

The move comes as Prime Video's audience grows and follows broader industry trends, with other major streaming platforms also increasing subscription prices.

Disney+ has been increasing subscription prices in recent months as the streaming industry pushes for higher revenue.

Technical Analysis

Amazon is trading 3.9% below its 20-day SMA and 10.6% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down. Shares are up 1.04% over the past 12 months, but the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week low ($161.38) than its 52-week high ($258.60).

RSI is at 40.08, in neutral territory but leaning toward weaker momentum as it drifts below the midline. The MACD is at -2.3115, while the signal line is at -2.5157, a bullish configuration that suggests downside pressure is easing, even though the indicator remains below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $220.50

: $220.50 Key Support: $202.50

Analyst Outlook

Amazon stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $287.76. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $265.00) (March 17)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $265.00) (March 17) Wells Fargo : Overweight (Lowers Target to $304.00) (February 23)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $304.00) (February 23) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $265.00) (February 9)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AMZN carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

AMZN Stock Price Activity: Amazon.com shares were down 1.17% at $202.97 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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