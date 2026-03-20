ASML's AI Boom Comes With Friction

Layoffs used to be a sign that the company was not doing well. Perhaps management misjudged a business cycle, a new technology hurt margins, or a geopolitical event knocked out a key market.

The message landed awkwardly, not because layoffs are unusual in tech, but because of the timing. On the same day, the company reported blockbuster results. Gross margins hit 52.2%, while full-year revenue reached €32.7 billion ($37.75 billion), with guidance of up to €39 billion ($45.03 billion) for 2026.

To understand why this feels so contradictory, it helps to zoom out for a second. ASML isn't just another tech company riding the AI boom. It's the bottleneck. The company builds the lithography machines that print the world's most advanced chips, the kind used in cutting-edge AI systems. Without those machines, the entire ecosystem grinds to a halt.

There is no real substitute, no parallel supplier waiting in the wings. That's what makes the current moment so hard to reconcile. A company at the center of the AI transformation is cutting jobs while demand surges.

Streamlining The Machine

ASML has been fairly explicit about the rationale. Growth, it says, has made it slower. Engineers, its most valuable resource, are spending too much time navigating internal processes rather than building things.

The reorganization is meant to strip out layers of coordination, especially in management, and refocus the company on engineering and execution. Some roles will disappear, particularly at the leadership level, even as new engineering positions are created elsewhere.

Seven weeks after the announcement, many employees still don't know whether they are affected. Internally, the situation has drifted into administrative limbo. People are waiting for clarity that hasn't arrived, asking questions the company cannot yet answer at an individual level.

Trade unions have pushed back on the timeline, calling the proposed pace unrealistic and arguing that redeployment options should be mapped out before cuts are finalized. That uncertainty spilled into the open earlier this month, when more than 1,000 workers staged a walkout to protest the planned layoffs.

A Legal Bottleneck

Part of the answer lies in Dutch labor law, which makes this kind of restructuring more complicated than it might be elsewhere.

"In the Netherlands, employees enjoy strong protection against dismissal," Dr. Marjan Olfers, a professor of law at the Free University of Amsterdam, told Benzinga.

"ASML must demonstrate to the Employee Insurance Agency that the reorganization is necessary for sound business operations," she added, clarifying that the company is not allowed to indicate who may stay and who must leave. Instead, they must first determine whether the employee can take another suitable position within the firm.

Even if management sees the reorganization as essential, it still has to prove it—legally and procedurally. That takes time, and in the meantime, uncertainty fills the gap.

The project would effectively double the company's presence in the region. But the decision has also triggered pressure from local communities already facing housing shortages, infrastructure strain, and rising costs.

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

ASML has ended up in a position where almost every direction involves some degree of friction. Inside the company, employees are left to navigate weeks of uncertainty, unsure how a reorganization, framed as future-proofing, will reshape their roles. The expansion in Eindhoven is already stirring concern among residents and policymakers about housing, infrastructure, and the broader cost of such rapid growth.

And while customers continue to line up for its machines, the overlap of restructuring and expansion is likely to draw closer scrutiny over time. None of that changes the demand for ASML's technology, but it does point toward a more complicated reality.

Even at the center of the AI boom, scale brings its own set of tensions—and not all of them are easy to resolve at once.

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