NextEra Energy Advances Large Power Buildout With Federal Approval

President Donald Trump approved NextEra's plan to develop up to 10 gigawatts of natural gas power in Texas and Pennsylvania, backed by Japan’s $550 billion investment commitment under the U.S.-Japan trade deal. Both nations will jointly own the projects, with NextEra Energy responsible for construction and operation, pending final agreements.

Project Details

The projects include a Texas hub developed with Comstock Resources, designed to meet rising electricity demand from data centers and manufacturing. The initiative aims to strengthen the U.S. industrial base and avoid higher electricity costs for consumers.

NextEra's portfolio includes nearly 30 development hubs, with a target of around 40, to reduce execution risk and accelerate timelines.

CEO John Ketchum emphasized that the company's strategy is geared toward scaling quickly, meeting demand, and enhancing U.S. energy security without raising household costs.

Market Overview

The broader market is selling off today, with the Russell 2000 down 1.45%, the S&P 500 down 1.13%, and the Nasdaq down 1.12%. Sector breadth is weak (1 advancing sector, 10 declining), and NextEra's dip comes even as Energy (XLE) is up 1.17%, pointing to stock-specific digestion rather than sector-wide weakness.

Technical Analysis

NextEra is trading 1% below its 20-day SMA, but 6.8% above its 100-day SMA, which keeps the bigger-picture trend constructive even as the stock cools near-term. Shares are up 28.81% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week high ($95.91) than its 52-week low ($61.72).

RSI is at 54.91, which sits in neutral territory and suggests momentum isn't stretched after the late-February peak. MACD is at 0.6481 and remains below the signal line at 0.9553, a bearish configuration that often signals fading upside momentum rather than accelerating.

RSI in the 50–70 range with bearish MACD indicates momentum leaning bearish, but not in an oversold condition.

Key Resistance : $96.00

: $96.00 Key Support: $89.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Following last quarter’s results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on April 22, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 93 cents (Down from 99 cents YoY)

: 93 cents (Down from 99 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $7.25 Billion (Up from $6.25 Billion YoY)

: $7.25 Billion (Up from $6.25 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 28.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $87.04 Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $104.00) (Mar. 5)

: Buy (Raises Target to $104.00) (Mar. 5) Mizuho : Neutral (Raises Target to $90.00) (Jan. 28)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $90.00) (Jan. 28) Argus Research: Buy (Raises Target to $92.00) (Jan. 28)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for NextEra Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: NextEra Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven, growth-heavy profile with only middling value support. For longer-term bulls, the setup favors buying pullbacks toward support rather than chasing strength into resistance.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because NEE carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

NEE Stock Price Activity: NextEra Energy shares were down 0.18% at $92.24 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock