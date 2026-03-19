What's Going On With Nebius Shares On Thursday?

Nasdaq futures are down 0.82% while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.64%, and market breadth is lopsided with just 1 sector advancing versus 9 declining (advance/decline ratio: 0.1).

Boosting Financial Strength

This week, the company priced a $4.0 billion private offering of convertible senior notes, upsized from $3.75 billion.

Nebius estimates net proceeds of about $3.96 billion after discounts, commissions, and offering expenses.

The company said proceeds could rise to about $4.55 billion if the initial purchaser fully exercises its option to buy additional notes.

Management plans to use the proceeds to fund data center construction and build-outs, invest in its full-stack AI cloud, expand its data center footprint, and procure key components, including GPUs, alongside general corporate purposes.

Partnership With Nvidia

The program lasts up to six weeks. Teams will use the Nebius Token Factory and the NVIDIA inference platform. They will optimize workloads to ensure sustainable unit economics.

Technical Analysis

Nebius is trading 11.1% above its 20-day SMA and 16.8% above its 100-day SMA, keeping the broader uptrend intact even as premarket pressure cools the latest run. Shares are up 329.88% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows within the $18.31 to $141.10 range.

RSI is at 59.57, which sits in neutral territory and suggests momentum is still constructive but not stretched. MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 5.9495 above the signal line at 3.3570, and the positive histogram (2.5925) points to underlying upside momentum despite the current dip.

The combination of RSI near 60 and a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with trend strength still present but vulnerable to short-term profit-taking.

Key Resistance : $135.00

: $135.00 Key Support: $94.50

Strategic Partnerships

The company is also a carve-out of the previous Russian tech firm Yandex, following the Russian sanctions since the Ukraine-Russia war, which has shaped how investors think about its footprint and strategic direction.

In September, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) became a major Nebius client under a multiyear $17 billion revenue agreement to provide computing capacity, spotlighting Nebius as an AI infrastructure supplier.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 19, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 75 cents (Down from loss of 39 cents YoY)

: Loss of 75 cents (Down from loss of 39 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $367.46 million (Up from $55.30 million YoY)

: $367.46 million (Up from $55.30 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 1034.4x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $166.00. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 16)

: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 16) BWS Financial : Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 16)

: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 16) Citigroup: Initiated with Buy (Target $169.00) (Mar. 16)

NBIS Stock Price Activity: Nebius Group shares were down 3.00% at $115.00 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock