Can AI Make Home Loans Cheaper? Palantir Thinks So

The platform combines Palantir's data and artificial intelligence capabilities with Moder's mortgage industry expertise. It is designed to integrate with existing systems and automate complex workflows by translating policies and guidelines into configurable, testable, and auditable rules.

The companies said early deployments with Freedom Mortgage are already live across several processes. These implementations have improved speed and accuracy, helping mortgage operators work more efficiently while enhancing the customer experience.

Moder Chairman Michael Middleman said the partnership aims to "reshape the future of our industry" by improving affordability, lowering borrowing costs, and expanding access to homeownership. Moder CEO Erik Anderson added that the technology is delivering measurable operational gains and will help scale customized, automated solutions across clients.

Freedom Mortgage COO Mike Patterson highlighted improvements in servicing speed and ease, while Palantir's Elias Davis said the platform can unify data across the mortgage lifecycle and enable governed, end-to-end AI workflows.

The collaboration marks a broader push to modernize mortgage operations using AI-driven automation.

Technical Analysis

Currently, Palantir is trading 4.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 8.8% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term strength but longer-term challenges. Shares have increased 77.43% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 54.63, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, the MACD is at 1.7011, above its signal line at 0.1973, indicating bullish momentum.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that traders should watch for potential shifts in market sentiment.

Key Resistance : $161.50

: $161.50 Key Support: $126.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Palantir is slated to provide its next financial update on May 4, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 26 cents (Up from 13 cents)

: 26 cents (Up from 13 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.54 billion (Up from $883.86 million)

: $1.54 billion (Up from $883.86 million) Valuation: P/E of 242.5x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $196.43. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 18)

: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 18) Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (Mar. 16)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (Mar. 16) Rosenblatt: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 3)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because PLTR carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were down 0.34% at $152.25 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Gus Valente via Shutterstock