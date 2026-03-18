Josh D'Amaro Takes The Helm At Disney, Analyst Sees Strong Potential

• Walt Disney shares are consolidating. What’s ahead for DIS stock?

Disney’s Pivot Under New Leadership

Guggenheim Securities analyst Michael Morris says as D’Amaro takes the helm at Disney, the company faces the colossal task of reversing its recent market underperformance.

The analyst writes that Disney’s rich portfolio of globally beloved brands, such as Marvel and Star Wars, positions it uniquely to leverage its content across new and existing platforms.

Morris sees several opportunities in the company to boost investor confidence.

This includes enhancing the regular cadence of high-quality content, improving transparency in its streaming and entertainment segments and optimizing its massive parks and resorts segment, adds the analyst.

Also, the analyst highlights the need for a more disciplined focus on profitable content over sheer volume, suggesting potential recalibrations in Disney strategy.

Capitalizing on Experiential Offerings

The analyst writes that Disney’s parks and resorts offer untapped potential for growth, especially with D’Amaro’s background in this segment.

The analyst expects Disney’s ability to leverage its iconic brand will continue to attract investment interest, despite broader economic pressures.

Strategic Investments and Technological Enhancements

Beyond traditional media, the analyst expects Disney to push into new investment territories, including video games and AI technologies.

Morris points out the historical challenges Disney faced with technological integrations, but remains optimistic about the potential for these new ventures to contribute to Disney’s bottom line.

This includes partnerships with entities like Epic Games and Sora AI, aiming to integrate these technologies to enhance consumer engagement and operational efficiencies, adds the analyst

DIS Price Action: Walt Disney shares are down 0.42% at $99.96 at publication on Wednesday.

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