CrowdStrike Expands Mission-Critical Security With FedRAMP High Authorization

This development is significant as it expands CrowdStrike’s capabilities to protect federal operational and connected infrastructure.

• CrowdStrike Holdings stock is building positive momentum. What’s pushing CRWD stock higher?

FedRAMP High Win

The Falcon platform now offers enhanced security for mission-critical systems that power national critical infrastructure, addressing unique challenges faced by federal agencies.

Michael Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike, emphasized that this extension is crucial for stopping breaches without disrupting operations in environments that were not originally designed with security in mind.

In addition to its new capabilities, the Falcon for XIoT provides unified visibility and protection across federal environments, leveraging real-time indicators of attack and enriched telemetry.

This company expects this comprehensive approach to close security gaps that leave critical systems vulnerable to attacks.

Collaboration With NVIDIA

The collaboration aims to leverage the NVIDIA Agent Toolkit, which is expected to accelerate investigations and improve triage accuracy in security operations significantly.

Perplexity AI Deal

Last week, CrowdStrike penned a deal with Perplexity AI to integrate the CrowdStrike Falcon platform with the Comet Enterprise AI browser.

The opt-in integration will add real-time threat detection, governance and data protection to AI-driven workflows inside Comet Enterprise.

The integration adds real-time data security to Comet Enterprise AI interactions, enabling visibility into sensitive data and enforcing policies to prevent unauthorized sharing without disrupting productivity.

CRWD 7.5% Above 20-Day SMA

The broader market is experiencing a slight downturn, with the Technology sector down 0.08%. CrowdStrike’s performance stands out as it moves higher, indicating that the stock is responding positively to company-specific developments amidst a mixed market backdrop.

Currently, CrowdStrike is trading 7.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 2.1% above its 50-day SMA, demonstrating short-term strength. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 20.44% and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 55.45, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 4.4256, above its signal line at -1.2496, suggesting bullish momentum.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating potential for further gains.

Key Resistance : $487

: $487 Key Support: $374.50

CRWD Earnings In June; EPS 69 Cents

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 2 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 69 cents (Down from 73 cents)

: 69 cents (Down from 73 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.36 billion (Up from $1.10 billion)

: $1.36 billion (Up from $1.10 billion) Valuation: Forward P/E of 632.2x

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $499.91. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Outperform (Maintains target to $550 on March 17)

: Outperform (Maintains target to $550 on March 17) Morgan Stanley : Upgraded to Overweight (Raises target to $510 on March 10)

: Upgraded to Overweight (Raises target to $510 on March 10) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers target to $525 on March 5)

CRWD ETF Weights: CIBR 6.85%, HACK 4.95%

Significance: Because Crowdstrike carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CRWD Stock Price Activity: CrowdStrike shares were up 1.47% at $439.58 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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