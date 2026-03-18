Wins 60-Month Petrobras Service Award

Baker Hughes disclosed a substantial 60-month service award from Petrobras to support critical turbomachinery equipment for Brazil’s offshore operations.

This agreement, signed in February, covers essential maintenance and engineering advisory services for up to 64 aeroderivative gas turbines, which are vital for Petrobras’ production continuity.

The strategic agreement reinforces Baker Hughes’ commitment to lifecycle services and aims to enhance operational reliability across approximately 19 floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessels in Brazil.

The work under this agreement began in February 2026 and will be delivered through the Baker Hughes Service Center in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro.

Baker Hughes Chief Growth and Experience Officer and interim Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology Maria Claudia Borras said, “Our advanced service solutions, delivered through our local service center, can help improve the reliability and operational efficiency Petrobras needs across its offshore and refining operations while strengthening its energy supply chain.”

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 6.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 0.4% below its 50-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness.

However, it is trading 8.8% above its 100-day SMA and 19.2% above its 200-day SMA, demonstrating longer-term strength. Shares have increased 30.69% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 43.57, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, the MACD is at -0.5750, below its signal line at 0.5218, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is not in a strong trend, it is also not under severe selling pressure.

Key Resistance : $67.00

: $67.00 Key Support: $47.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Baker Hughes is slated to provide its next financial update on April 21, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 53 cents (Up from 51 cents YoY)

: 53 cents (Up from 51 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $6.42 billion (Down from $6.43 billion YoY)

: $6.42 billion (Down from $6.43 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 21.9x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $58.19. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Raises Target to $68.00) (Feb. 11)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $68.00) (Feb. 11) Stifel : Buy (Raises Target to $63.00) (Feb. 2)

: Buy (Raises Target to $63.00) (Feb. 2) Jefferies: Buy (Raises Target to $67.00) (Feb. 2)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because BKR carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

BKR Price Action: Baker Hughes shares were up 0.23% at $57.13 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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