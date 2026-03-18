AerCap Orders 100 Airbus Jets To Drive 'Long-Term Growth': CEO

AerCap ordered 100 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, including the exercise of 45 existing options, while adding another 55 aircraft to its order book.

In parallel, the company will enter long-term lease agreements for 48 LEAP-1A engines through its Shannon Engine Support joint venture with Safran Aircraft Engines.

Engine deliveries are set to begin in the second quarter of 2026, providing a clear timeline for assets entering AerCap's leasing portfolio, while aircraft deliveries will extend from 2028 through 2034.

AerCap also highlighted that SES is the leading provider of LEAP spare engines for CFM, supporting lease economics and improving aircraft uptime for airline customers.

Technical Analysis

AerCap is trading 4.8% below its 20-day SMA ($144.33) and 2.0% below its 100-day SMA ($140.18), suggesting near-term pressure, even as the longer-term trend remains constructive.

Shares are up 33.37% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week high ($154.94) than its 52-week low ($85.57).

RSI is at 42.01, which keeps momentum in neutral territory but tilted toward the weaker side of the range. MACD is at -2.9125, versus a signal line of -1.6447 (histogram: -1.2678), indicating bearish momentum remains in control.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range (42.01) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $144.50

: $144.50 Key Support: $137.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $3.60 (Down from $3.68 YoY)

: $3.60 (Down from $3.68 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $2.02 Billion (Down from $2.08 Billion YoY)

: $2.02 Billion (Down from $2.08 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 6.5x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $131.38. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $160.00) (Mar. 2)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $160.00) (Mar. 2) Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $162.00) (Jan. 6)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $162.00) (Jan. 6) Truist Securities: Initiated with Buy (Target $159.00) (Dec. 9, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Aercap Holdings N.V., highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Aercap Holdings N.V.’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a value-and-quality-led profile with momentum still screening strong. For longer-term investors, that mix can be attractive if the price can reclaim the $144.50 area and turn the short-term trend back upward.

AER Stock Price Activity: AerCap Holdings shares were unchanged 0.00% at $137.42 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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