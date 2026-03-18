Rubrik Gains On Rackspace Partnership For Cyber Resilience

This new solution is designed to enhance digital sovereignty for UK organizations. This will provide a secure recovery environment that operates entirely within UK borders, while new legislation mandates higher resilience standards.

The collaboration integrates Rubrik Security Cloud with Rackspace’s services to ensure that sensitive data remains offline and protected from external threats.

Rubrik, Rackspace Launch UK Sovereign Cloud

The UK Sovereign Cyber Recovery Cloud features automated recovery processes and pre-built runbooks. It can be activated immediately in the event of a ransomware attack.

This initiative underscores how organizations seek to demonstrate control over the location and access to their data. In this context, the partnership aims to provide UK enterprises with the autonomy they require to recover from cyber threats while upholding the highest standards of digital sovereignty.

Rubrik VP David Kosman called the announcement “a major leap forward in national cyber resilience.”

Rubrik’s partnership with Rackspace “continues to support enterprises that need strong security and compliance,” he said.

Recent Earnings Release

Last week, Rubrik reported earnings of 4 cents per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of an 11-cent loss. Also, quarterly revenue reached $377.68 million, exceeding the expected $342.34 million.

The company also provided an optimistic outlook for fiscal 2027, projecting adjusted earnings between 7 cents and 27 cents, versus analysts' estimate of 7 cents.

Revenue expectations range from $1.597 billion to $1.607 billion compared to the consensus of $1.570 billion.

RBRK -25.64% YoY; RSI 41.59

The broader market saw gains on Tuesday, with the Technology sector rising 0.90%. Rubrik’s stock performance aligns with this positive trend, indicating that it is moving in tandem with broader sector dynamics.

The stock is currently trading 1.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 21.1% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness.

Shares have decreased 25.64% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 41.59, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is not overbought or oversold at this time. Meanwhile, MACD is at -1.1592, with the signal line at -1.3601, indicating a bullish signal as the MACD is above the signal line. The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum for the stock.

Key Resistance : $56.50

: $56.50 Key Support: $48.00

Technology Sector Up 0.90% Tuesday

Rubrik is part of the Technology sector, which is currently ranked as the best-performing sector, gaining 0.90% on Tuesday. Despite the overall sector strength, Rubrik’s performance reflects company-specific dynamics that traders should monitor closely.

RBRK June 4 Update; Rev $366.28M

Rubrik, Inc. is slated to provide its next financial update on June 4, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 20 cents (Down from Loss of 15 cents)

: Loss of 20 cents (Down from Loss of 15 cents) Revenue Estimate: $366.28 million (Up from $278.48 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $94.68. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $88.00) (Mar. 16)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $88.00) (Mar. 16) Rosenblatt : Buy (Lowers Target to $90.00) (Mar. 13)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $90.00) (Mar. 13) Piper Sandler: Overweight (Lowers Target to $84.00) (Mar. 13)

RBRK ETF Weights: IPO 3.28%, FITE 2.20%

Significance: Because RBRK carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

RBRK Stock Price Activity: Rubrik shares were up 1.42% at $52.80 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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