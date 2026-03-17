PayPal Expands Digital Dollar Globally To Speed Up International Payments

PayPal USD Expansion

The Catalyst PayPal said PayPal USD (PYUSD) is now available to users across 70 markets, letting newly supported consumers and merchants buy, hold, send, and receive PYUSD directly from their PayPal accounts.

Market Impact

The company framed the rollout around faster, lower-cost cross-border commerce, saying businesses that accept PYUSD can access proceeds “in minutes rather than days or weeks,” thereby improving liquidity and reducing reliance on traditional settlement cycles.

PayPal added that Paxos Trust Company issues PYUSD and is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents, with PYUSD bought or sold through PayPal and Venmo at a rate of $1.00 per PYUSD.

Technical Analysis

PayPal is trading 3.7% above its 20-day SMA, but it remains 17% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the longer-term trend pointed down even after the recent bounce. Shares are down 32.92% over the past 12 months and are sitting much closer to the 52-week low than the 52-week high.

RSI is at 47.02, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the stock isn’t stretched in either direction right now. The MACD is at -0.6533, while the signal line is at -0.9616, a bullish configuration that points to improving momentum off the recent lows, even though the indicator remains below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with a bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $48.00

: $48.00 Key Support: $38.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 28, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.28 (Down from $1.33 YoY)

: $1.28 (Down from $1.33 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $8.09 Billion (Up from $7.79 Billion YoY)

: $8.09 Billion (Up from $7.79 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 8.4x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $65.16. Recent analyst moves include:

KGI Securities : Downgraded to Neutral (Target $55.00) (March 2)

: Downgraded to Neutral (Target $55.00) (March 2) Truist Securities : Sell (Lowers Target to $39.00) (February 10)

: Sell (Lowers Target to $39.00) (February 10) Cantor Fitzgerald: Neutral (Lowers Target to $42.00) (February 9)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for PayPal Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 6.71) — The stock is showing very limited trend strength versus the broader market.

: Weak (Score: 6.71) — The stock is showing very limited trend strength versus the broader market. Quality : Weak (Score: 24.69) — Profitability and business quality factors screen below average versus peers.

: Weak (Score: 24.69) — Profitability and business quality factors screen below average versus peers. Value: Strong (Score: 79.76) — Valuation screens attractively, which can appeal to longer-term, contrarian buyers.

The Verdict: PayPal Holdings, Benzinga Edge signal reveals a value-tilted setup with weak momentum and below-average quality signals. That mix often fits patient investors looking for a turnaround, while shorter-term traders may want to see momentum improve before treating rallies as more than bounces.

PYPL Stock Price Activity: PayPal Holdings shares were up 2.64% at $46.62 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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