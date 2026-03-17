What's Happening With CoreWeave Shares On Tuesday?

• CoreWeave shares are under pressure. Why are CRWV shares declining?

AI-Native Cloud Platform Advancement

The company has unveiled new capabilities aimed at enhancing the development, deployment and iteration of AI for mission-critical workloads across various sectors, including financial services and robotics.

CoreWeave is now integrating NVIDIA HGX B300 into its cloud platform. This is expected to significantly improve performance for AI workloads.

Additionally, the company plans to be among the first cloud providers to deploy NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin NVL72 platform in the latter half of 2026.

The company expects it to streamline the transition from training AI models to operating them at scale, addressing evolving infrastructure requirements in the AI landscape.

Michael Intrator, CEO, co-founder and chairman at CoreWeave added, “By pairing the massive compute power of Nvidia’s latest hardware with CoreWeave’s cloud services, we’re enabling enterprises to build and refine autonomous agents faster and more reliably than ever before. This expansion reinforces our position as the essential partner for any organization navigating the complexities of frontier-scale AI.”

Cline Selects CoreWeave

Also on Tuesday, the company disclosed its W&B Inference will be integrated into Cline, The Open and Secure Coding Agent.

This integration allows developers to run and scale autonomous coding systems more efficiently. This provides Cline with production-ready AI infrastructure tailored for training and inference, and accelerating autonomous software development.

“Coding agents are dramatically increasing developer productivity, but without scalable inference services, agents can hang, killing developer momentum,” said Shawn Lewis, general manager of CoreWeave SaaS.

“That’s why we offer a best-in-class AI cloud engineered for reliable performance and predictable costs at scale, along with developer tools to evaluate, iterate and monitor agents.”

Technical Analysis

The broader market is experiencing gains, with the Technology sector up 0.67% today. CoreWeave’s decline comes as the sector is performing well, indicating the stock’s movement may be influenced by company-specific factors rather than broader market trends.

CoreWeave is currently trading 1.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 7% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 109.88%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, suggesting a strong longer-term trend.

The RSI is at 52.09, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that the stock is not currently overbought or oversold. Meanwhile, the MACD shows a value of -2.8514, with the signal line at -3.0658, suggesting a bullish signal as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $87.50

: $87.50 Key Support: $70.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

CoreWeave is slated to provide its next financial update on May 13, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : -119 cents (Down from -60 cents)

: -119 cents (Down from -60 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.96 billion (Up from $981.63 million)

: $1.96 billion (Up from $981.63 million) Valuation: Forward P/E of N/A

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $123.04. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Lowers target to $120 on March 9)

: Outperform (Lowers target to $120 on March 9) Oppenheimer : Initiated with Outperform (Target $140 on March 6)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $140 on March 6) Bernstein: Initiated with Underperform (Target $56 on March 5)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CoreWeave carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CRWV Stock Price Activity: CoreWeave shares were trading down 2.86% at $83.41at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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