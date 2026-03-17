POET-Lessengers Partnership Targets AI Optical Interconnects

This news comes as the broader market experienced declines, with major indices like the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both falling, adding pressure to the stock’s performance as investors digest the implications of this collaboration.

Details

The joint development aims to create a scalable architecture for high-density optical interconnects needed for AI-driven data center networks. The company expects the samples to be available in the second quarter of 2026.

The market forecast for the 1.6T DR8 transceiver is projected to exceed 125 million units over the next five years, indicating significant growth potential in this sector.

This collaboration combines POET’s Optical Interposer technology with Lessengers’ Direct Optical Wiring, aiming to meet the increasing demand for optical bandwidth in AI infrastructure.

The companies will showcase the technologies at the 2026 OFC Conference and Exhibition from March 16-19 in Los Angeles.

POET Optical Interposer technology enables the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single chip, addressing challenges across various applications.

Recent Key Events

On Monday, the company — a key player in the design and development of high-speed optical engines and light source products — announced a strategic collaboration with LITEON Technology to develop advanced optical modules for AI applications.

POET expects to begin development work this year, with prototypes ready by late 2026 and high-volume production anticipated for 2027.

Technical Analysis

The broader market saw declines on Monday, with the Nasdaq falling 0.18% and the S&P 500 down 0.09%. POET’s decline coincided with the technology sector’s struggles, suggesting that broader market trends may be influencing its performance.

The stock is currently trading 5.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 8.1% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating longer-term strength. Shares have increased 72.32% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: POET Technologies is set to report earnings on March 30, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 6 cents (up from Loss of 48 cents)

: Loss of 6 cents (up from Loss of 48 cents) Revenue Estimate: 62 cents million (up from 3 cents million)

POET Stock Price Activity: POET Technologies shares were down 0.8% at $6.85 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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