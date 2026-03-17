Mastercard's $1.8B Acquisition Targets Crypto Infrastructure

The acquisition price includes $300 million in contingent payments aimed at enhancing Mastercard’s support for digital assets and payment solutions.

Details

The acquisition of BVNK is expected to bolster Mastercard’s capabilities in the digital currency space. This will allow for faster and smarter money movement across various currencies and regions.

The deal will enable Mastercard to connect these digital payment solutions seamlessly with existing fiat rails, ensuring security and compliance standards are maintained.

The company expects the transaction to close before the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions.

With BVNK’s expertise, Mastercard aims to provide a more interoperable and accessible payment network that can handle the increasing demand for digital assets.

This move comes as digital currency payment use cases are projected to reach at least $350 billion in volume by 2025, highlighting the growing importance of stablecoins and tokenized deposits in the financial landscape.

Crypto Partner Program

The acquisition builds on the company's recent initiatives, including the Mastercard Crypto Partner Program announced this month.

Through the program, participants can work with Mastercard to shape future products that combine the speed and programmability of digital assets with traditional card networks and global commerce. The focus is on turning technology into scalable, compliant solutions that integrate seamlessly into everyday transactions.

Technical Analysis

Mastercard is currently trading 1.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.4% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting that the stock is struggling to maintain upward momentum. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 4.42% and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, indicating a bearish trend.

The RSI is at 42.53, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Meanwhile, the MACD is at -7.7723, below its signal line at -7.1486, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, reflecting uncertainty in the stock’s performance.

Key Resistance : $562.00

: $562.00 Key Support: $490.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Mastercard Incorporated is slated to provide its next financial update on April 30, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 439 cents (Up from 373 cents)

: 439 cents (Up from 373 cents) Revenue Estimate : $8.27 Billion (Up from $7.25 Billion)

: $8.27 Billion (Up from $7.25 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 30.8x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $658.04. Recent analyst moves include:

Tigress Financial : Strong Buy (Raises Target to $735.00) (Mar. 13)

: Strong Buy (Raises Target to $735.00) (Mar. 13) JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $655.00) (Jan. 30)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $655.00) (Jan. 30) TD Cowen: Buy (Raises Target to $671.00) (Jan. 30)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MA carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

MA Price Action: Mastercard shares were up 1.51% at $510.00 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock