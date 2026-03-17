Billionaire Investor Rotates Chip Stakes: Slashes TSM, Loads Up On Nvidia

Hedge fund billionaire Daniel Loeb reshuffled his stake in the semiconductor industry at Third Point LLC in the fourth quarter of FY25.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Loeb sharply reduced Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE:TSM) from about 1.1 million shares to 425,000 shares.

Meanwhile, he raised his stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to 2.95 million in the quarter, up from 2.85 million.

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Nvidia is trading 0.4% below its 20-day SMA and 0.9% below its 100-day SMA, showing the stock is still working through short-term overhead supply even as the longer-term trend holds with price 3.8% above the 200-day SMA. Shares are up 54.10% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week high than its low.

Nvidia has demonstrated remarkable performance over the past year, outshining its peers in the semiconductors and related devices sector with a year-over-year increase of +54.10%. This impressive growth significantly surpasses the sector’s peer group average growth of +29.73%.

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TSM is trading 5.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), but 7.0% above its 100-day SMA, which keeps the longer-term uptrend intact even as the near-term trend cools.

Shares are up 93.63% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows within the $134.25 to $390.20 range.

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