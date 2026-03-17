CrowdStrike Expands AI MDR Collaboration With NVIDIA

The collaboration aims to leverage the NVIDIA Agent Toolkit, which is expected to accelerate investigations and improve triage accuracy in security operations significantly.

Details

Early internal testing of the Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR has shown up to 5x faster investigations and over 3x higher triage accuracy, indicating a substantial enhancement in operational efficiency.

The partnership is designed to address the increasing challenges posed by adversaries using AI in cyberattacks, with CrowdStrike focusing on integrating advanced AI reasoning models into its security operations.

This strategic move positions CrowdStrike to better manage high-volume workflows and enhance decision-making capabilities in real-time.

Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike, added, “The future of managed defense isn’t adding more analysts – it’s embedding AI agents directly into SOC operations to give analysts superpowers. With Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR, we’re applying advanced reasoning models to automate investigation and triage while maintaining expert oversight. Together with NVIDIA, we’re accelerating the shift toward Agentic MDR.”

Apart from this, CrowdStrike introduced a Secure-by-Design AI Blueprint in partnership with NVIDIA, embedding Falcon platform protection directly into NVIDIA OpenShell.

This architecture adds native security to the AI agent stack, allowing organizations to deploy autonomous systems safely with full governance, visibility, and control throughout development and runtime.

Perplexity AI Deal

Last week, CrowdStrike penned a deal with Perplexity AI to integrate the CrowdStrike Falcon platform with the Comet Enterprise AI browser.

The opt-in integration will add real-time threat detection, governance, and data protection to AI-driven workflows inside Comet Enterprise.

The integration adds real-time data security to Comet Enterprise AI interactions, enabling visibility into sensitive data and enforcing policies to prevent unauthorized sharing without disrupting productivity.

Technical Analysis

CrowdStrike stock is currently trading 3.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 10.4% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term strength while struggling in the longer term.

Shares have increased 16.17% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 51.82, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting the stock is not overbought or oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 3.9158, above its signal line at -2.6699, indicating bullish momentum.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $487.00

: $487.00 Key Support: $374.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 2, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 69 cents (Down from 73 cents)

: 69 cents (Down from 73 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.36 billion (Up from $1.10 billion)

: $1.36 billion (Up from $1.10 billion) Valuation: Forward P/E of 386.2x

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $499.91. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Upgraded to Overweight (Raises Target to $510.00) (Mar. 10)

: Upgraded to Overweight (Raises Target to $510.00) (Mar. 10) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $525.00) (Mar. 5)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $525.00) (Mar. 5) DA Davidson: Buy (Raises Target to $455.00) (Mar. 4)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CRWD carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CRWD Stock Price Activity: CrowdStrike Holdings shares were down 0.44% at $421.97 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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