On Wednesday, Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) agreed to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve alleged violations tied to renewable fuel credits under the Clean Air Act's Renewable Fuel Standard program.

Regulatory Settlement Impact

Chevron agreed to pay a civil penalty of just over $1 million. To remediate the violation, it retired over 2 million renewable fuel credits valued at about $3.6 million.

The DOJ said Chevron disclosed in June 2023 that from January 2022 through August 2022, it had invalidly generated over 2.2 million advanced biofuel production credits (Renewable Identification Numbers, or RINs).

These credits were on renewable diesel that had previously been used for RIN generation and sold to third parties.

The DOJ framed the settlement as protecting the integrity of the RFS credit market.

It emphasized that RINs may only be generated once on any volume of renewable fuel to prevent double-counting.

The agency also noted Chevron is both a renewable fuel producer and an "obligated party" because it produces renewable diesel and petroleum fuels.

Technical Analysis

Chevron is trading 4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 18.4% above its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed higher. Shares are up 25.62% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows after setting a new 52-week high on 2026-03-06.

The RSI is at 66.12, which sits in neutral territory but is close enough to overbought to watch for momentum cooling. MACD is at 4.1421 and remains below its signal line at 4.5232, a bearish configuration that can hint at slowing upside follow-through even as price holds up.

RSI in the 50–70 range with bearish MACD indicates momentum leaning bearish, even though the broader trend remains constructive.

Key Resistance : $193.50

: $193.50 Key Support: $182.00

Earnings Forecast

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 1, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.52 (Down from $2.18 YoY)

: $1.52 (Down from $2.18 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $47.53 Billion (Down from $47.61 Billion YoY)

: $47.53 Billion (Down from $47.61 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 28.9x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $176.50. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $210.00) (Mar. 2)

: Buy (Raises Target to $210.00) (Mar. 2) B of A Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $206.00) (Mar. 2)

: Buy (Raises Target to $206.00) (Mar. 2) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Raises Target to $204.00) (Feb. 2)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CVX carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CVX Price Action: Chevron shares were up 0.48% at $192.71 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

