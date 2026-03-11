Billionaire Elon Musk keeps getting richer as the value of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) , SpaceX and his other investments grow. A new figure for Musk compared to other billionaires might lave many people speechless.

• What’s ahead for TSLA stock?

Elon Musk Wealth Compared to Other Billionaires

Benzinga previously shared that Musk is so rich, he could buy every MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL team and still have money left over.

While that comparison could be shocking, how about this new one from Forbes.

Forbes recently published its 2026 Billionaires list, which includes a record 3,428 people globally who are worth $1 billion and more.

With a wealth of $839 billion, Musk ranks first and is up $497 billion compared to his figure from last year.

Musk is now worth more than the bottom 693 billionaires combined, labeled the "poorest billionaires" — who have wealth ranging from $1 billion to $1.4 billion — by the media outlet.

That's more than 20% of the billionaires around the world, who Musk is worth more than their entire total.

Forbes also notes that Musk is worth more than three times the value of second place Larry Page, who is worth $257 billion.

Musk is also worth more than the combined net worth of Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison and Warren Buffett.

What’s Next For Elon Musk’s Net Worth?

Musk’s net worth has passed significant milestones over the past year. The Tesla CEO became the first person worth $500 billion, $600 billion, $700 billion and now $800 billion, all milestones accomplished since October 2025.

The EV maker's move to shift FSD from a one‑time purchase to a subscription — along with plans to halt production of some vehicle models to prioritize Optimus Bot manufacturing — could signal Musk pushing toward those milestones.

If Tesla is able to hit some of the milestones lined up in the pay package, Musk could find himself a trillionaire in 2026.

While SpaceX and xAI are set to merge, there is still the potential for a SpaceX IPO in 2026. The highly anticipated event could see SpaceX valued at $1.5 trillion or higher, which would take Musk’s wealth even higher. Forbes currently values the combined company at $1.25 trillion.

Whether it’s a SpaceX IPO or new milestones at Tesla, Musk’s wealth appears poised to keep climbing through 2026 and beyond. Unless another billionaire makes an unexpected leap, he remains on track to become the world’s first trillionaire — a matter of when, not if.

Image created using photos from Shutterstock.