Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) announced Wednesday it is lowering prices on more than 3,000 items across apparel, home goods, baby essentials, and select food and beverages as shoppers prepare for the spring season.

The price reductions are mostly 5% to 20% lower than the original prices.

The company is lowering prices on more than 3,000 on-trend items across its apparel and home assortment, baby essentials, and select food and beverages.

“Busy families are thinking about value as they begin to update their homes and wardrobes for spring,” said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target.

“We’re delivering by lowering prices on 3,000 spring favorites across apparel, essentials and home. We’re committed to making it easier than ever for guests to have the fresh style and incredible value they love, with lower prices on the items we know they want.”

The reductions cover women’s and kids’ apparel, bedding and home goods, footwear, including flats, sandals, and sneakers, and everyday essentials, such as baby items and pantry staples.

Expansion and Investment Plans

The pricing initiative is part of Target’s broader growth strategy. The company announced plans to open more than 30 stores in 2026, including its 2,000th location in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, and to complete more than 130 remodels.

These efforts are backed by a $5 billion capital investment plan for 2026, alongside hundreds of millions of dollars in additional store payroll and training to improve guest service.

Target also plans to expand next-day delivery to more than 20 new metro areas, reaching 60% of the U.S. population.

Technical Analysis

Currently, Target shares are trading 3.9% above their 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.7% above their 100-day SMA, indicating a strong short-term uptrend.

Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 7.08%, and they are currently closer to their 52-week highs than their lows, reflecting robust performance.

The RSI is at 64.31, which is in neutral territory, suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Meanwhile, the MACD is at 2.9628, above its signal line at 2.8153, indicating bullish momentum for the stock.

The combination of a neutral RSI and a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while price action is positive, traders should remain cautious as the stock approaches overbought territory.

Key Resistance : $126.00

: $126.00 Key Support: $110.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock has a Neutral rating and an average price target of $118.46. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Buy (Raises Target to $140.00) (Mar. 10)

: Buy (Raises Target to $140.00) (Mar. 10) JP Morgan : Neutral (Raises Target to $120.00) (Mar. 5)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $120.00) (Mar. 5) Evercore ISI Group: In-Line (Raises Target to $120.00) (Mar. 5)

Benzinga Edge Scorecard

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Target, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Strong (Score: 82.37) — Trading at a reasonable valuation compared to peers.

: Strong (Score: 82.37) — Trading at a reasonable valuation compared to peers. Quality : Weak (Score: 21.23) — Indicates some concerns about financial health.

: Weak (Score: 21.23) — Indicates some concerns about financial health. Momentum: Bullish (Score: 72.24) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Target’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed outlook. While the strong Value score suggests potential for growth, the weak Quality score indicates caution and suggests that investors should monitor financial health closely.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because TGT carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

TGT Price Action: Target shares were down 0.01% at $120.73 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock