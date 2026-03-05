Something unusual is unfolding in the super-premium credit card market, and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is suddenly facing a new challenger from an unexpected corner of finance.

Trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is launching a $695-per-year Platinum card, directly challenging the high-margin credit card segment that has long been dominated by American Express and its flagship Platinum card.

Wall Street took notice quickly. In a note Thursday, Bank of America analyst Mihir Bhatia described the development as "an incremental negative" for Amex.

Why Robinhood Is Entering The Super-Premium Credit Card Market

Announced at Robinhood’s “Take Flight” keynote, the invite-only Platinum Card is plated in 99.9% pure platinum and targets high-income consumers with 10% cash back on hotels and rental cars, 5% back on dining and flights, and unlimited Priority Pass airport lounge access.

Additional perks include an Oura Ring membership, Amazon One Medical, $250 in annual DoorDash credits, $500 in hotel credits, and a complimentary Robinhood Gold subscription.

The card undercuts both the Amex Platinum ($895) and Chase Sapphire Reserve ($795) on annual fee. The company says total rewards could exceed $3,000 per year.

Yet, many of those rewards require users to interact with the Robinhood ecosystem — including its brokerage account and proprietary travel portal.

In other words, the card is designed not just to generate spending — but to lock customers deeper into Robinhood's financial platform.

The Real Competitive Risk: Younger Customers

Bank of America analyst Mihir Bhatia described Robinhood's entry as an incremental negative and warned that Amex's evolving customer base could create a vulnerability.

American Express has been aggressively targeting younger users in recent years.

The average age of new U.S. accounts is now 33 for Platinum cards and 29 for Gold cards.

Roughly 75% of new U.S. Platinum and Gold customers now come from younger demographics.

That shift matters.

Younger consumers tend to be digitally native, comfortable managing multiple apps and optimizing rewards across platforms — a behavior that aligns closely with Robinhood's user base.

The Key Market Signal

When fintech platforms begin targeting premium credit cards, it signals that the most profitable segment of consumer finance is becoming a platform battleground.

The economics are attractive.

American Express has long dominated the category because high-income customers spend dramatically more than typical cardholders.

According to company data, the average annual spend on a U.S. consumer Amex card is about $21,215, while Platinum cardholders spend roughly ten times more than basic card users.

That spending concentration explains why competitors are increasingly moving up-market.

Why Analysts Still Favor American Express

Despite the headline competition, Bank of America maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on American Express with a $420 price target, implying roughly 35% upside from current levels.

The reason is structural.

Amex still benefits from three powerful advantages:

Scale. Its global payments network is deeply integrated with merchants and travel partners. Brand strength. The Platinum card remains one of the most recognizable premium financial products in the world. Customer service. Surveys consistently rank Amex at the top of the premium card category.

Analysts also note that the U.S. super-premium card market is already one of the most competitive globally, yet Amex has maintained strong growth and customer satisfaction.

A New Battlefield For Fintech

Robinhood's move highlights a broader shift inside consumer finance.

Trading apps that once focused purely on investing are now expanding into high-margin payment products, targeting the same affluent users that traditional issuers depend on.

For American Express, the immediate threat may be modest.

But the strategic signal is harder to ignore.

The platform wars in finance are moving upmarket.

Image: Shutterstock