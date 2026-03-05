AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) on Thursday announced it secured a three-year, $97.4 million contract under the U.S. Army's Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium to develop advanced testing environments.

The contract supports development of the Generative Environment for the Next Era of Spectral Imaging Stimulators (GENESIS), designed to enhance missile defense and sensor systems testing. The award reinforces AeroVironment's role in delivering advanced national security technologies.

The company's work on hardware-in-the-loop testing environments will support future growth as demand for advanced defense technologies rises amid increasing military spending.

“We’re pushing the boundaries of sensor testing—advancing realism and precision to help the U.S. military accelerate development, reduce risk, and deliver mission-ready technologies that preserve our nation’s decisive advantage and give warfighters the most capable, reliable systems possible.,” commented Johnathan Jones, senior vice president for Cyber and Mission Solutions at AV.

Additional Defense Programs And Expansion Plans

Recently, AeroVironment said it remains in active negotiations with the U.S. Space Force to deliver BADGER phased-array antenna ground stations under the Satellite Communications Augmentation Resource (SCAR) program. Both parties have temporarily paused the contract while they work toward finalizing a firm-fixed-price agreement.

Additionally, the company announced plans to invest more than $30 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, supported by a $6 million incentive package.

The expansion will create more than 450 high-wage jobs and generate over $670 million in economic impact over the next decade.

AVAV Shows Bearish Technical Indicators

The stock is currently trading 15% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 20% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short- to medium-term. Shares have decreased by approximately 45% over the past 12 months and are closer to their 52-week lows than to their highs.

The RSI is at 50.00, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.10, below its signal line at 0.15, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, reflecting uncertainty in the stock’s direction.

Key Resistance : $250.00

: $250.00 Key Support: $200.00

AVAV Earnings Expectations and Analyst Views

AeroVironment Is Set To Report Earnings On March 10, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 70 cents (Up from 30 cents)

: 70 cents (Up from 30 cents) Revenue Estimate: $478.54 Million (Up from $167.64 Million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $352.78. Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Lowers Target to $330.00) (Mar. 4)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $330.00) (Mar. 4) RBC Capital : Outperform (Lowers Target to $325.00) (Mar. 3)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $325.00) (Mar. 3) Baird: Outperform (Lowers Target to $260.00) (Mar. 3)

AVAV Price Action: AeroVironment shares were down 2.93% at $219.82 at the time of publishing on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock