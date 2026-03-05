Shell plc’s (NYSE:SHEL) Kazakhstan unit has entered into an agreement with the country’s Ministry of Energy to conduct geological exploration at the Zhanaturmys site in the Aktobe region.

The contract, reported by Qazinform, marks a new step in evaluating Kazakhstan’s long-term hydrocarbon potential and could strengthen the country’s future oil and gas supply outlook.

Market Overview

Zhanaturmys site, which spans 1,377 square meters, is located in one of the promising oil and gas basins of the country.

This significant commitment includes a variety of technical evaluations and a potential deep exploration well, with Shell investing no less than 100 million tenge to support regional socio-economic development.

Further details reveal the project’s scale and technical complexity, set to extend until 2032. This initiative not only underscores Shell’s strategic expansion but also its dedication to contributing significantly to the local communities and broader economic landscape of Kazakhstan.

Metlen Partnership

Last month, Shell entered into a significant agreement with Metlen to collaborate on liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and trading. This partnership is set to enhance Shell’s position in the LNG market and support its strategic goals in the energy sector.

As per the MoU, the two companies plan to supply and trade roughly 0.5–1.0 bcm annually over 2027–2031, with volumes delivered to Greece’s LNG regasification terminals at Revithoussa and Alexandroupolis.

Technical Analysis

Over the past year, Shell has seen a commendable performance with a 25.11% increase. Currently, the stock is trading well above its key moving averages, which signals bullish momentum: 3.6% above the 20-day SMA, 8.6% above the 50-day SMA, and significantly higher relative to the 100-day and 200-day SMAs. This positioning reflects sustained investor confidence and a strong upward trend.

The technical indicators further support this positive outlook. The RSI stands at 61.55, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, while the MACD, above its signal line, suggests continued bullish momentum. These indicators, combined with the stock’s performance relative to its moving averages, present a robust technical profile that favors continued upward movement.

Upcoming Financial Updates

Shell is slated to provide its next financial update on May 1, 2026.

EPS Estimate : $1.58 (Down from $1.84 YoY)

: $1.58 (Down from $1.84 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $65.83 billion (Down from $69.23 billion YoY)

: $65.83 billion (Down from $69.23 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 13.8x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $81.10. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $77.00) (Feb. 6)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $77.00) (Feb. 6) Piper Sandler : Overweight (Lowers Target to $89.00) (Feb. 6)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $89.00) (Feb. 6) Piper Sandler: Overweight (Raises Target to $92.00) (Jan. 8)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Shell, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : Strong (Score: 92.51) — Indicates a high value relative to peers.

: Strong (Score: 92.51) — Indicates a high value relative to peers. Momentum Rank: Moderate (Score: 70.85) — Shows good market momentum.

The Verdict: Shell’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a robust value proposition combined with decent momentum. This blend suggests a potentially attractive entry point for investors looking for value in the energy sector.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because SHEL carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

SHEL Price Action: Shell shares were down 0.11% at $82.61 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $84.54, according to Benzinga Pro data.

