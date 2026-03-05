Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) announced on Thursday plans to open more than 30 new stores in 2026, marking a major step in the retailer’s long-term store expansion strategy.

The openings will include Target’s 2,000th location, scheduled to open in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

The expansion is backed by Target’s $5 billion capital investment plan for 2026. The spending will support new stores, remodels, and technology upgrades designed to create a more consistent shopping experience.

The company said the investments will also improve the speed and efficiency of online order fulfillment, a key priority as retailers continue integrating digital and in-store operations.

Additionally, Target plans to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in store payroll and employee training this year to strengthen guest service.

The initiatives align with growth priorities outlined by CEO Michael Fiddelke, which are expected to guide the company’s strategy through 2026 and beyond.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 4.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 8.2% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short to medium term. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by approximately 43%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 50.00, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.10, below its signal line at 0.15, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum for Target’s stock.

Key Resistance : $126.00

: $126.00 Key Support: $83.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 20, 2026, earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.51 (Up from $1.30)

: $1.51 (Up from $1.30) Revenue Estimate : $26.77 Billion (Up from $23.85 Billion)

: $26.77 Billion (Up from $23.85 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 14.6x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $114.36. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Neutral (Raises Target to $117.00) (Mar. 4)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $117.00) (Mar. 4) BMO Capital : Market Perform (Raises Target to $130.00) (Mar. 4)

: Market Perform (Raises Target to $130.00) (Mar. 4) BNP Paribas: Underperform (Raises Target to $88.00) (Mar. 4)

TGT Price Action: Target shares were down 0.32% at $119.69 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by happycreator via Shutterstock