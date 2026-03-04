Nokia (NYSE:NOK) announced on Wednesday a partnership with Telia Finland to develop and test AI-driven Radio Access Network (AI-RAN) use cases.

This collaboration aims to enhance network performance and explore commercial applications for AI-enabled technologies across various sectors, including mission-critical operations.

Nokias Bold Step Into AI-Driven Networks

The AI-RAN initiative, disclosed at MWC26, is a significant step toward improving the performance and efficiency of 5G networks.

The collaboration will focus on creating an ecosystem for AI-driven applications, enhancing network capabilities to meet future demands.

The companies plan to test AI-RAN’s potential to optimize network operations and energy efficiency.

What Does This Partnership Mean For 5G?

This partnership is pivotal in advancing the capabilities of current 5G networks, with a focus on commercializing AI-enabled systems for various industries.

The collaboration aims to deliver reliable and transparent connectivity, essential for the anticipated AI Supercycle.

Pallavi Mahajan, Nokia’s Chief Technology and AI Officer, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating that it is a crucial element in their AI-RAN strategy to build a powerful ecosystem.

Exploring The Future Of AI-Driven Connectivity

At MWC26, Nokia showcased several live demonstrations of AI-RAN technologies, illustrating their role in enabling cognitive, software-defined radio systems. These demonstrations included Vision AI with reasoning capabilities and innovative uses of radio networks as sensors for physical environments.

On Tuesday, at the same event, the company disclosed that it is broadening its Network as Code initiative, bringing additional telecom operators into the fold and strengthening its partnership with Google Cloud to embed “agentic AI” into network APIs.

NOK Price Action: Nokia Oyj shares were up 0.85% at $8.13 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock