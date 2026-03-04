According to Wei Jianjun, chairman of Great Wall Motors (OTCPK: GWLLF), the gap between Chinese cars and those from Europe, America, Japan, and South Korea is still “very large."

Jianjun's remark goes against the prevailing narrative of unqualified triumph of China's auto sector, notes 36kr.

By most surface indicators, the industry has little reason to be modest. China builds and sells more vehicles than any other country. It has surpassed Japan as the world's largest exporter and controls the majority of global electric vehicle output. Domestic brands such as BYD (OTCPK: BYDDY) and Geely (OTCPK: GELYF) have expanded rapidly at home and abroad.

Yet Wei's observation reflects a more layered reality. The gap he describes is not about production scale or EV momentum; it is structural.

Multi-Cycle Advantage

Chinese automakers, by contrast, rose during a period of electrification and digital disruption. Their strengths are evident in battery integration, smart cockpit software, and rapid model iteration.

Yet a hypercompetitive domestic market requires rapid technological turnover within two to three years. While agility drives innovation, it can also rush validation timelines compared with the five-to-seven-year cycles favored by legacy global brands.

The result is not necessarily inferior products, but a different risk profile and a shorter historical record on long-term durability.

Creating Powerful Brands

There is a difference in how people see brands. Companies like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Toyota have reputations they have built over time. Mercedes-Benz conveys an image of luxury, BMW is known for performance, and Toyota is known for reliability. These brands charge a premium even when their vehicles are not the best on paper.

In China, things are different. Domestic brands are still trying to figure out who they are and what they stand for. At home, people used to care about getting a good deal, but now they also think about how advanced the technology is. In other countries, people mostly see Chinese car brands as cheap and offering many features, rather than as prestigious or with a rich history.

Building a luxury reputation requires time, restraint, and consistency. It's an effort across product generations, not simply competitive pricing and advanced infotainment systems.

Making Sales Or Making Money

China sells 30 million cars every year, but the companies that make them only earn about 4% profit. Toyota, on the other hand, sells far fewer cars but makes far more money than many other car companies. Toyota’s profit margin is nearly double that at 7.33%.

This shows a difference between making sales and making money. When companies make money from each car, they have more freedom to spend on new ideas, expand into other countries, and weather tough times. When companies do not make as much, they have to compete more, and they get hurt more when people stop buying cars.

BYD's recent filings show pressure on the brand. The company's February sales fell 41% year-on-year. It was the steepest decline since 2020, and the 6th consecutive monthly contraction. Domestic sales dropped 65%, while overseas shipments continued to expand.

Even accounting for Lunar New Year distortions, combined sales for the first two months of the year were down more than 35%, reflecting fierce competition and slowing EV growth at home.

