On Tuesday, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) unveiled a sweeping investment plan for 2026 to expand stores, remodel locations, and accelerate digital and AI-driven shopping initiatives.

Expansion, Remodels and AI Take Center Stage

Target plans to invest an incremental $2 billion in 2026. This includes over $1 billion in capital expenditures and another $1 billion in operating investments to accelerate growth.

In 2026, Target is planning to make an incremental $1 billion operating investment to deliver a more consistent, elevated experience for guests.

Target also plans to increase capital investment by more than $1 billion in 2026 — for a total of approximately $5 billion — to support new stores and ongoing remodels, as well as technology and supply chain investments.

It is a part of a broader goal to establish 300 new locations by 2035. Also, the company plans to invest in full-store remodeling of over 130 stores.

The strategy focuses on transforming in-store experiences, enhancing payroll and training, and leveraging technology, including AI, to improve customer engagement and shopping personalization.

Additionally, the company aims to elevate key product categories and strengthen its digital offerings, including the Target Circle loyalty program and its retail media network.

This comprehensive approach is designed to enhance the shopping experience and drive sales growth.

Fourth-Quarter Earnings Snapshot

On Tuesday, the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.44, beating the consensus of $2.15, while sales of $30.453 billion (down 1.5% year over year) missed the Street view of $30.512 billion.

The firm is looking for 2026 adjusted EPS of $7.50-$8.50, versus an analyst estimate of $7.68 and sales of $106.876 billion, versus the analyst estimate of $106.672 billion.

For the first quarter, the company's adjusted earnings per share is expected to be more than $1.30 versus $1.50 estimate.

Trading Below 100-Day and 200-Day SMA

The stock is currently trading 9.8% below its 100-day SMA and 4.1% below its 200-day SMA, indicating some bearish pressure in the longer-term trend. Shares have increased 44.4% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, reflecting a generally strong performance over the year.

The RSI is at 50.00, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.15, below its signal line at 0.22, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that traders should watch for potential shifts in direction.

Key Resistance : $127.00

: $127.00 Key Support: $120.00

TGT Earnings Forecast and Analyst Ratings

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 20, 2026, earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.89 (Up from $1.30)

: $1.89 (Up from $1.30) Revenue Estimate : $30.49 Billion (Up from $23.85 Billion)

: $30.49 Billion (Up from $23.85 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 14.6x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $103.62. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Neutral (Raises Target to $100.00) (Mar. 2)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $100.00) (Mar. 2) Wells Fargo : Overweight (Raises Target to $130.00) (Feb. 27)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $130.00) (Feb. 27) JP Morgan: Neutral (Raises Target to $115.00) (Feb. 26)

TGT Price Action: Target shares were up 0.66% at $121.60 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock