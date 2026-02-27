Venture Global (NYSE:VG) shares are up on Friday morning following a significant announcement regarding a new long-term partnership.

The company has entered into a 20-year sales and purchase agreement with Hanwha Aerospace, marking its first deal with a Korean entity.

This deal is expected to bolster its LNG supply capabilities in Asia as the market for liquefied natural gas continues to grow.

This new partnership aligns with Venture Global’s strategy to expand its footprint in the global energy market.

Details

The agreement entails the purchase of 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of U.S. liquefied natural gas starting in 2030, bringing Venture Global’s long-term contracted portfolio to over 46 MTPA.

CEO Mike Sabel expressed excitement about this partnership, emphasizing the importance of reliable, low-cost American LNG to meet growing global energy needs and strengthen the strategic energy partnership between the U.S. and South Korea.

This collaboration comes as Venture Global continues to enhance its LNG production capabilities, with over 100 MTPA of capacity in various stages of production, construction, or development.

The company’s ongoing projects in Louisiana, including Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG, are integral to its strategy of supporting clean energy solutions globally.

Technical Analysis

The broader market experienced a mixed performance on the previous trading day, with the Russell 2000 down 0.63% and the S&P 500 falling 0.13%. Despite this, Venture Global’s stock is moving higher, indicating that the positive news surrounding the LNG partnership may be driving investor interest independently of broader market trends.

The stock is currently trading 9.8% below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA), suggesting some short-term weakness, while it is positioned closer to its 52-week highs than lows. Shares have increased 68% over the past 12 months, reflecting a strong long-term upward trend.

The RSI is at 44.45, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.15, below its signal line at 0.22, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $10

: $10 Key Support: $9

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Venture Global is set to report earnings on March 2, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 34 cents (Up from 33 cents)

: 34 cents (Up from 33 cents) Revenue Estimate : $4.58 billion (Up from $1.52 billion)

: $4.58 billion (Up from $1.52 billion) Valuation: P/E of 10.8x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $13.64. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Initiated with Underweight (Target $8 on Feb. 24)

: Initiated with Underweight (Target $8 on Feb. 24) JP Morgan : Downgraded to Neutral (Raises target to $11 on Jan. 27)

: Downgraded to Neutral (Raises target to $11 on Jan. 27) UBS: Buy (Lowers target to $16 on Jan. 22)

VG Price Action: Venture Global shares were up 0.42% at $9.51 at publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

