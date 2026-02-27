AECOM (NYSE:ACM) on Friday announced that it has won a trio of contracts from regional transit agency Sound Transit to support upcoming transportation projects across the Seattle area.

The infrastructure firm will provide engineering design, environmental review, and construction management services tied to rail and bus system improvements.

The agreements were awarded through multiple-award task order contracts that will guide work over the next five years. Sound Transit has issued 19 such contracts under the broader initiative, which could produce about $1 billion in engineering services during the performance period.

AECOM will act as the lead firm on the design contract, managing civil and structural engineering from early technical development through final design. The work supports expansions and upgrades to light rail, commuter rail and bus networks aimed at increasing capacity and improving reliability.

The company will also assist with environmental planning, including systemwide studies and regulatory approvals for new and renewal projects. In addition, AECOM will contribute project and construction management services for major capital improvements.

Russell Jackson, interim chief executive of AECOM's global Transportation business, said the firm's experience with large transit systems will help advance regional mobility goals. "We look forward to supporting Sound Transit as it plans, designs and delivers the next generation of regional mobility that increases capacity, improves reliability and expands accessibility," Jackson said.

ACM Price Action: AECOM shares closed at $99.56 on Thursday, gaining 5.68% for the session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock