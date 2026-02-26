After struggling to sell Cybertrucks, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is seeing strong demand for the unique electric pickup truck.

The demand could quickly fade away with the company standing behind a quick 10-day limited price drop.

Tesla Stands Behind 10-Day Deadline

Tesla recently lowered the price of the all-wheel drive Cybertruck with a starting price of $59,990. Tesla CEO Elon Musk followed up the pricing change by saying the change would be only for 10 days.

The company is sticking to this deadline, with the price only available through Feb. 28, as reported by Teslarati.

Musk told another user on social media that the price after 10 days would depend on demand. The company has not announced a new price for March and going forward, but based on strong demand, there is a chance that the pricing could stay low to keep demand high.

The less expensive Cybertruck comes without some of the features of the premium all-wheel drive version that currently starts at $79,990. That is the current gap between the lowest and next cheapest version of the Tesla vehicle, $59,990 to $79,990.

Based on data from Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt, demand for the Cybertruck has been strong since the lower-priced version went on sale.

"This is anecdotal, but since the $60K trim went live last Thursday, I think I've helped more people in DMs buy a Cybertruck or answer questions about it than in the previous 1.5 years combined. Demand is STRONG for this trim," Merritt tweeted.

Merritt also previously posted a poll asking his followers if they had ordered the new $59,990 Cybertruck. While the poll is not official, it showed that 10.5% of the voters, or 950 people, said yes.

"That would represent over $57 million in revenue."

Merritt also shared that the delivery date for the Cybertruck changed from June 2026 to September/October 2026, likely due to increased demand.

New Demand Vs. Demand Drop-Off

Tesla could be facing a good problem to have, and now has a big decision to make when it comes to raising the price and how much cheaper than the $79,990 model this new, less exepnsive Cybertruck will be.

After selling 39,965 Cybertrucks in 2024, there were 20,237 units sold in 2025, a 48% year-over-year decrease.

Musk originally had plans for an annual production of 250,000 Cybertruck units, but demand has put production needs at less than 10% of that total.

With Tesla already ready to end production of some electric vehicle models to make room for production of the Optimus Bot humanoid robot, the company also faces tough decisions on how much production capabilities and attention should be put into the Cybertruck.

Cybertruck sales have begun in international markets in recent months and that could help drum up demand. The question is how much demand and whether Tesla will publicly share figures or comments on demand.

Photo: wedmoments.stock via Shutterstock