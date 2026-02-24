Activist investor Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC seemed to be pivoting its focus on consumer-facing companies as it acquired a stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the fourth quarter of 2025.

According to a recent 13F filing, reflecting his holdings as of Dec. 31, 2025, Third Point bought a 4.75 million stake in the fast-casual restaurant chain company.

The shares, valued at about $174.8 million, mark one of the firm’s largest fresh consumer-facing investments of the quarter.

Fourth-Quarter Earnings Release

Earlier this month, Chipotle reported Q4 revenue of $2.98 billion, beating analyst estimates of $2.96 billion and adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share, beating estimates of 24 cents per share.

Chipotle expects full-year 2026 comparable restaurant sales to be "about flat." The company expects to open between 350 and 370 new restaurants in 2026, with around 80% including a Chipotlane.

Given the meek outlook, several analysts slashed their rating on the stock following the earnings announcement.

Maintaining an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler analyst lowered the price target from $47 to $44, Wells Fargo analyst slashed the price target from $50 to $45 and Keybanc analyst cut the price target from $45 to $42.

Technical Analysis

Chipotle’s stock is currently trading below several key moving averages, which could be influencing investor sentiment negatively. Specifically, the stock is 5.3% below its 20-day SMA and 14.2% below its 200-day SMA.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has seen a significant decline of 28.96%, reflecting longer-term challenges. Additionally, the stock is trading closer to its 52-week low of $29.75 than to its high of $58.42, suggesting a bearish trend in the near term.

Sector Performance

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CMG carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Peer Comparison

Chipotle Mexican Grill has significantly underperformed its peer group in the restaurant sector over the past year, down 28.93%.

CMG Price Action: Chipotle Mexican Grill shares were down 0.68% at $36.36 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

