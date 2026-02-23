One way to drum up demand for a product that saw declining sales is by lowering the price.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will soon find out if this strategy is enough to rescue the collapsed sales of the Cybertruck, but CEO Elon Musk says the move won't last long.

Cybertruck Goes on Sale

The Cybertruck from Tesla is currently on sale for a starting price of $59,990 for the dual motor, all-wheel drive version of the electric pickup truck. This sale is for a limited time and comes with Musk hinting at a price increase once the deal timer expires.

In a social media post on Feb. 20 about the price cut, Musk said the deal will last only 10 days.

The timer comes as many Tesla fans and industry experts saw the move as a good strategy given the end of the Federal EV tax credits, lower EV demand and the higher price point of the Cybertruck that has kept some customers from purchasing.

The entry-level pricing of the Cybertruck likely won't last and could be a small move towards rebuilding sales in 2026. The key is whether Tesla will commit to a price point lower than the original price and low enough to keep demand high.

Musk told a user on social media that the new price will depend "on how much demand we see at this price level."

Cybertruck Demand Falls

The Cybertruck was announced by Tesla years ago, and promises of a $40,000 starting price point never happened, as reported by InsideEVs.

Time will tell if Musk stands by the 10-day deadline or if the sale is extended. Investors and Tesla fans will also be closely monitoring to see what the new price point is.

After selling 39,965 Cybertrucks in 2024, there were 20,237 units sold in 2025, a 48% year-over-year decrease.

Musk originally had plans for annual production of 250,000 Cybertruck units, but demand has put production needs at less than 10% of that total.

With Tesla already ready to end production of some electric vehicle models to make room for production of the Optimus Bot humanoid robot, the company also faces tough decisions on how much production capabilities and attention should be put into the Cybertruck.

Cybertruck sales have begun in international markets in recent months and that could help drum up demand. The question is how much demand and whether Tesla will publicly share figures or comments on demand.

Photo: DANIEL CONSTANTE from Shutterstock