On Monday, SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB) took a significant step in expanding its geothermal energy initiatives by partnering with Star Energy Geothermal, a subsidiary of Barito Renewables.

The two companies announced the signing of several agreements to advance geothermal development projects in Indonesia and, potentially, in other regions.

How SLB Is Pioneering Geothermal Energy

This collaboration includes detailed planning and design for the Sekincau geothermal project in Indonesia.

The agreement also establishes frameworks for identifying and evaluating future geothermal opportunities, including those in North America.

Star Energy Geothermal, recognized for its expertise in geothermal resource development in Indonesia, is set to benefit from SLB’s advanced technology and execution capabilities.

What This Partnership Means For Global Energy

According to Hendra Tan, President Director of PT Barito Renewables Energy Tbk and Group CEO of Star Energy Geothermal, Indonesia has the potential to significantly influence the global geothermal energy landscape.

Tan emphasized that the collaboration is crucial for building expertise in Indonesia that can be adapted on an international scale.

By combining Star Energy Geothermal’s operational prowess with SLB’s global subsurface and execution strengths, the partnership aims to position geothermal energy as a key player in Indonesia’s energy transition.

This move is expected to accelerate emissions reduction, bolster energy resilience, and create sustainable value worldwide.

Key Insights Into SLB’s Strategic Expansion

The agreements reflect a new phase in SLB and Star Energy Geothermal’s relationship, focusing on project-level planning and execution in the Sekincau Project.

SLB will leverage its subsurface expertise and integrated planning to enhance geothermal development.

Nurzhan Ongaltayev, managing director of SLB in Indonesia, highlighted the importance of advanced technology and operational performance in scaling geothermal projects. Ongaltayev noted that these agreements utilize SLB’s global execution experience to support geothermal initiatives both in Indonesia and abroad.

Kuwait Contract

This month, the company won a five-year, $1.5 billion contract with Kuwait Oil Company for the Mutriba field.

The agreement covers field design, development, and production management, leveraging SLB’s subsurface expertise in complex, high-pressure, high-temperature reservoirs.

SLB Price Action: SLB shares were down 1.20% at $50.24 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

